Hulu Debuts Trailer for “Dance Moms: A New Era”

Dance Moms is back, with a new teacher, new school, and new drama.

What’s Happening:

  • Hulu is reviving the series that made Jojo Siwa and Abby Lee Miller household names.
  • Dance Moms: A New Era follows new coach Glo Hampton as she works to bring her Studio Bleu dancers into the spotlight.

  • Just as in the original incarnation, the drama doesn’t necessarily stay on the stage, with a new group of moms bringing the heat as they continue to push their children to perfection.
  • All episodes of Dance Moms: A New Era debut August 7th only on Hulu.

