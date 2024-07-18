Hulu Debuts Trailer for “Dance Moms: A New Era”

Dance Moms is back, with a new teacher, new school, and new drama.

What’s Happening:

Hulu

Dance Moms: A New Era follows new coach Glo Hampton as she works to bring her Studio Bleu dancers into the spotlight.

Just as in the original incarnation, the drama doesn’t necessarily stay on the stage, with a new group of moms bringing the heat as they continue to push their children to perfection.

All episodes of Dance Moms: A New Era debut August 7th only on Hulu.

More Hulu News: