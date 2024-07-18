Hulu Debuts Trailer for “Dance Moms: A New Era”

Dance Moms is back, with a new teacher, new school, and new drama.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu is reviving the series that made Jojo Siwa and Abby Lee Miller household names.
- Dance Moms: A New Era follows new coach Glo Hampton as she works to bring her Studio Bleu dancers into the spotlight.
- Just as in the original incarnation, the drama doesn’t necessarily stay on the stage, with a new group of moms bringing the heat as they continue to push their children to perfection.
- All episodes of Dance Moms: A New Era debut August 7th only on Hulu.
