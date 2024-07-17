Roy Wood Jr. to Film New Comedy Special for Hulu and Disney+

Coming off the heels of three comedy specials for Comedy Central, the comedian's yet-to-be-titled special will be heading to Hulu and Disney+ internationally.

What’s Happening:

Deadline

The comedian, known for The Daily Show, will perform at Lincoln Theatre in Washington, D.C. early in the month.

will perform at Lincoln Theatre in Washington, D.C. early in the month. A title and release date for the special have yet to be announced.

C. Craig will direct with Mainstay Entertainment and Jax Media producing.

This new special will be a new addition to Hulu’s revamped presence in comedy, which sees the streamer releasing new stand-up specials monthly.

The comedian, Emmy-nominated producer and WGA-nominated writer headlined the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which scored the event its highest ratings since 2017.

Wood’s extensive career saw him co-star opposite Jon Hamm in Confess, Fetch, and make appearances in Only Murders in the Building , Better Call Saul and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Up next, he will appear alongside Keanu Reeves and Jonah Hill in the dark comedy Outcome.

and make appearances in and Up next, he will appear alongside Keanu Reeves and Jonah Hill in the dark comedy As a part of Hulu’s comedy upgrade, this announcement comes off the heels of several new and upcoming specials, including one from Bill Burr.

Read More: