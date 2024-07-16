Second Season of the Hit True-Crime Docuseries “Betrayal” Streaming on Hulu Starting July 30th

ABC News Studios announced the second season of the hit docuseries Betrayal, based on the true-crime podcast of the same name. This will begin streaming on Tuesday, July 30th on Hulu.

What's Happening:

Today, ABC News Studios announced the highly anticipated second season of the hit docuseries Betrayal , based on the No. 1 true-crime podcast of the same name, begins streaming Tuesday, July 30th, only on Hulu.

, based on the No. 1 true-crime podcast of the same name, begins streaming Tuesday, July 30th, only on Hulu. Betrayal: A Father’s Secret follows Ashley Lytton, a Utah wife and mother of three, as she unearths her husband Jason’s secret, leaving her fearing for her family’s safety and future.

follows Ashley Lytton, a Utah wife and mother of three, as she unearths her husband Jason’s secret, leaving her fearing for her family’s safety and future. Following this devastating discovery, Ashley takes swift action to safeguard her family from the man she thought she knew best, unraveling a tangled web of dark truths along the way.

Betrayal: A Father’s Secret features emotional interviews with Ashley, who details the deceit she experienced at the hands of her husband, their pending divorce, and the possibility of him being granted unsupervised visits with their youngest daughter.

features emotional interviews with Ashley, who details the deceit she experienced at the hands of her husband, their pending divorce, and the possibility of him being granted unsupervised visits with their youngest daughter. The three-part docuseries also showcases archival footage integral to the case as well as new interviews with Ashley’s immediate family members, close friends, therapist, divorce lawyer, law enforcement involved in the case and more.

Credits:

Betrayal: A Father’s Secret is produced by Glass Entertainment and ABC News Studios. Nancy Glass and Jon Hirsch are executive producers for Glass Entertainment.

is produced by Glass Entertainment and ABC News Studios. Nancy Glass and Jon Hirsch are executive producers for Glass Entertainment. Conal Byrne is executive producer for iHeartPodcasts. For ABC News Studios, David Sloan is the senior executive producer, Wendy Krantz is senior producer, and Eileen Murphy is senior editorial producer.

ABC News Studios is led by Mike Kelley, and Reena Mehta is the SVP of Streaming and Digital Content.

Betrayal the podcast, is produced by Glass Podcasts in partnership with iHeartPodcasts.

the podcast, is produced by Glass Podcasts in partnership with iHeartPodcasts. Glass Podcasts and iHeartPodcasts are launching Betrayal Weekly, a new “always on” podcast that will stream every week starting July 25.