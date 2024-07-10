Bill Burr’s Latest Stand-Up Special to Launch on Hulu

Hulu is continuing to branch into the world of stand-up comedy with the reveal that Bill Burr’s next special will debut on the streamer.
What’s Happening:
- Taped in late June at the Moore Theatre in Seattle, Burr’s eighth stand-up special will launch on Hulu, as well as on Disney+ outside the U.S. The special’s title, launch date on platforms and other information will be announced at a later date.
- The special joins Jim Gaffigan’s special, The Skinny, which Hulu announced in May to kick off the new comedy brand, as part of monthly stand up special launches, beginning with Gaffigan’s this November.
- Regarded as a singular voice of his generation, Burr has appeared in a number of films and TV shows, including his recent role as JFK in Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, Coach Bobson on the hit FX series Reservation Dogs and as Migs Mayfeld in The Mandalorian.
- Hulu’s new comedy brand will bow in November with Jim Gaffigan and additional comics will be announced at a future date with launch dates for those specials and other information to follow.
- Hulu will additionally launch a curated collection of licensed stand-up specials ranging from iconic comedy specials to recent releases from 800 Pound Gorilla and Comedy Dynamics, among others.
