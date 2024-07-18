Disney+ & Hulu Working On “Addictive” New Features

A new article from The Wall Street Journal shares how Disney+ and Hulu are hoping to become “as addictive” as Netflix.

What’s Happening:

A variety of new features, in order to hit high “hours per subscriber” numbers, are being rolled out in hopes to keep users attached to Disney+ and/or Hulu and to generate more ad revenue.

Personalized algorithms, custom promotional art, and reminder emails are features that are currently at the top of mind, with some possibly set to launch within the next six months.

Disney is also working on live channels for those who don’t want to scroll through viewing options (i.e. an MCU channel, The Simpsons channel, etc.), which were hinted at back in April.

channel, etc.), which These are all being worked on in hopes Disney can reach profitability for streaming in the final quarter of the fiscal year.

