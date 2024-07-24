Premiere Date and First Look Photos of Hulu Original Docuseries “In Vogue: The 90s”

Hulu has announced the release date and first-look photos of the UK original series In Vogue: The 90s.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has today announced that UK original series In Vogue: The 90s will premiere on Friday, September 13th with the first three episodes, followed by the second batch of three episodes on September 20th.
- The series will be available exclusively on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland, on Hulu in the U.S. and select other countries on Disney+.
About In Vogue: The 90s:
- The series tells the definitive story of the fashion industry in the 90s through the eyes of Vogue editors, Hamish Bowles, Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman and Anna Wintour. Packed with some of the most influential names across fashion, film and politics, In Vogue: The 90s is a thrilling journey across continents and through ten years that changed fashion forever. Hollywood. Grunge.
- The Met Gala. The globalization of American fashion. Hip hop.
- Each episode in this six-part series centres on a defining 90s moment.
Cast:
- Amber Valletta
- Andrew Bolton
- Baz Luhrmann
- Camilla Nickerson
- Carlyne Cerf De Dudzeele
- Catherine Martin
- Claire Danes
- Claudia Schiffer
- Donna Karan
- Elizabeth Hurley
- Grace Coddington
- Gwyneth Paltrow
- Hamish Bowles
- Hillary Clinton
- Jean Paul Gaultier
- John Galliano
- June Ambrose
- Kate Moss
- Kim Kardashian
- Linda Evangelista
- Marc Jacobs
- Mary J. Blige
- Michael Kors
- Missy Elliott
- Miuccia Prada
- Naomi Campbell
- Nicole Kidman
- Sarah Jessica Parker
- Stella McCartney
- Tom Ford
- Tommy Hilfiger
- Vera Wang
- Victoria Beckham
Credits:
- The series is co-produced by Raw and Vogue Studios.
- Executive Producers include Liesel Evans, Jonathan Smith, Helen Estabrook, Sarah Amos, Mark Guiducci, and Agnes Chu.
- Hamish Bowles, Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman and Anna Wintour also serve as executive producers.
