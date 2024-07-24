Premiere Date and First Look Photos of Hulu Original Docuseries “In Vogue: The 90s”

Hulu has announced the release date and first-look photos of the UK original series In Vogue: The 90s.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has today announced that UK original series In Vogue: The 90s will premiere on Friday, September 13th with the first three episodes, followed by the second batch of three episodes on September 20th.

will premiere on Friday, September 13th with the first three episodes, followed by the second batch of three episodes on September 20th. The series will be available exclusively on Disney+

About In Vogue: The 90s:

The series tells the definitive story of the fashion industry in the 90s through the eyes of Vogue editors, Hamish Bowles, Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman and Anna Wintour. Packed with some of the most influential names across fashion, film and politics, In Vogue: The 90s is a thrilling journey across continents and through ten years that changed fashion forever. Hollywood. Grunge.

is a thrilling journey across continents and through ten years that changed fashion forever. Hollywood. Grunge. The Met Gala. The globalization of American fashion. Hip hop.

Each episode in this six-part series centres on a defining 90s moment.

Cast:

Amber Valletta

Andrew Bolton

Baz Luhrmann

Camilla Nickerson

Carlyne Cerf De Dudzeele

Catherine Martin

Claire Danes

Claudia Schiffer

Donna Karan

Elizabeth Hurley

Grace Coddington

Gwyneth Paltrow

Hamish Bowles

Hillary Clinton

Jean Paul Gaultier

John Galliano

June Ambrose

Kate Moss

Kim Kardashian

Linda Evangelista

Marc Jacobs

Mary J. Blige

Michael Kors

Missy Elliott

Miuccia Prada

Naomi Campbell

Nicole Kidman

Sarah Jessica Parker

Stella McCartney

Tom Ford

Tommy Hilfiger

Vera Wang

Victoria Beckham

Credits:

The series is co-produced by Raw and Vogue Studios.

Executive Producers include Liesel Evans, Jonathan Smith, Helen Estabrook, Sarah Amos, Mark Guiducci, and Agnes Chu.

Hamish Bowles, Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman and Anna Wintour also serve as executive producers.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now