Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2024

Hulu has revealed all of its August 2024 new additions, including new seasons of Only Murders in the Building, Solar Opposites, and Reasonable Doubt, plus the streaming premiere of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. See everything that’s coming (and going) on Hulu this August.

Hulu Originals

Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 1 – August 7

“Dance Moms: A New Era” is a reboot of the ever so popular “Dance Moms.” This time, with a new coach, new dancers and new mama drama. Introducing beloved dance coach, Glo Hampton, who wants to take her students and prestigious dance school Studio Bleu to the next level competing nationally every week. But the road to glory won’t be an easy one. Coach Glo must juggle her tiny but mighty dancers, their scheming moms, and ensuing meltdowns, all while ruling with a tender but tough iron fist. Will Glo and her dance team persevere amidst the dramatics?

NO WAY OUT: The Roulette: 2-Episode Series Premiere – August 7

After serving 13 years for committing a series of heinous crimes, Korea’s most hated man, Kim Gukho, is released on parole. Outraged by his release, one mysterious citizen offers a ₩20 billion ($14 million) bounty to anyone who can track down and kill the notorious criminal. Targeted by a growing number of desperate citizens, Kim Gookho will have to put his faith in his police protection team if he hopes to survive.

The Zone: Survival Mission: 3-Episode Season 3 Premiere – August 7

In the eagerly awaited third installment of this hit variety show, Kwon Yuri and Yu Jaeseok return alongside “Single’s Inferno” star Dex and former UFC fighter Kim Donghyun, as the four hosts find themselves fighting to survive in a series of progressively more hilarious challenges. Previously pitted against zombies, a haunted hospital, glue traps, puzzles and more, tune in to find out what laugh-out-loud challenges await.

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 5 – August 12

On season 5 of “Solar Opposites,” now that alien mission partners Terry and Korvo are married, the whole Solar Opposites team are focused on family values.

The Tyrant: Complete Season 1 – August 14

After years of seeing their country be suppressed by foreign powers, a group of rogue scientists working within the South Korean government begin to a develop a virus that will put their country on a level playing field with the world’s most powerful nations. Referred to as “The Tyrant Project”, the virus holds limitless potential for the advancement of humanity. However, before the project can be finalized, a group of US agents uncover the plan and demand that all samples be handed over. Unwilling to kowtow and give up his research to the Americans, the group’s leader hires a black ops team to recover his work, but when things go south during the attack, parties on both sides will be left scrambling to recover the virus and use it to advance their own ends.

Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1 – August 20

“Muslim Matchmaker” is a groundbreaking, unscripted series from “Indian Matchmaking” creator Smriti Mundhra’s Meralta Films, produced for ABC News Studios. Matchmakers Hoda and Yasmin are on a mission — to help Muslim American singles find their lifelong partner while staying true to their faith. This duo isn’t messing around with modern dating apps and hook-up culture. From cringey first dates to moments of profound connection, Hoda and Yasmin support their clients in navigating the complexities of dating with the intention of marriage while staying true to their values and beliefs.

Reasonable Doubt: Season 2 Premiere – August 22

After trying to heal from her wounds from last season’s arduous trial and deadly affair, Jax Stewart is attempting to get her life back on track,” reads the new season’s official description. “That is until one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband. Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in an ambitious defense attorney to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly. Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all?

Only Murders in the Building: Season 4 Premiere – August 27

In season four of “Only Murders in the Building,” Charles, Oliver & Mabel wrestle with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, our trio’s investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun: Complete Docuseries – August 28

Produced and directed by Matthew Felker in collaboration with ABC News Studios, this four-part series features exclusive interviews with over 35 beloved “Baywatch” cast members and the show’s creators, including David Hasselhoff, Nicole Eggert, Carmen Electra, Billy Warlock, Alexandra Paul, Gregory Alan Williams, David Chokachi, Jeremy Jackson, Traci Bingham, Erika Eleniak, Michael Newman, Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz and more. The series also unveils over a decade’s worth of never-before-seen home videos shot by the cast themselves. These candid and intimate clips offer viewers a unique glimpse into the real dynamics, struggles, friendships and moments that happened off-camera. The series also explores the show’s impact on pop culture and its enduring legacy.

New On Hulu in August

8/1/2024

Billion Dollar Wreck: Complete Season 1

Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty: Complete Season 1

Interrogation Cam: Complete Season 1

Naruto Shippuden (DUBBED) Eps#450 461 (Viz)

The Banger Sisters (2002)

The Beach (2000)

Because I Said So (2007)

Brothers McMullen (1995)

Casino (1995)

Drumline (2002)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Eragon (2006)

Flubber (1997)

Fool's Gold (2008)

The Full Monty (1997)

Garfield (2004) (20th Anniversary)

Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties (2006)

The Guardian (2006)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014) (10th Anniversary)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

In Time (2011)

John Carter (2012)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Knocked Up (2007)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Marley & Me (2008)

Marley & Me: The Puppy Years (2011)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Midway (2019)

Muppets from Space (1999) (25th Anniversary)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) (15th Anniversary)

Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb (2014) (10th Anniversary)

Open Season: Scared Silly (2016)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Race To Witch Mountain (2009) (15th Anniversary)

Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Random Hearts (1999) (25th Anniversary)

Robots (2005)

Simply Irresistible (1999) (25th Anniversary)

Son-in-law (1993)

Stay (2005)

Tron: Legacy (2010)

Welcome Home (2018)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

8/2/2024

The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco (2013)

The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber (2015)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

8/3/2024

Suitable Flesh (2023)

8/4/2024

"Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" (2022)

8/5/2024

Impractical Jokers: Complete Season 8

8/7/2024

Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

NO WAY OUT: The Roulette: 2-Episode Series Premiere (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)

The Zone: Survival Mission: 3-Episode Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED) (Hulu Original)

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Viki)

8/8/2024

Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Complete Season 2

Blackout: Complete Season 1A (DUBBED)

Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult: Complete Season 1

Presidents at War: Complete Season 1

The World Wars: Complete Season 1

Top Shot: Complete Season 3

Unsolved: Complete Season 3 (ABC)

A Piece of Cake (2021)

Epic Tails (2022)

Food, Inc. 2 (2023)



8/9/2024

Billy Wayne Davis: Testify (2022)

Eddie Pepitone: For the Masses (2020)

Greg Warren: The Salesman (2023)

Hari Kondabolu: Vacation Baby (2023)

Kelsey Cook: The Hustler (2023)

Chief of Station (2024)

8/10/2024

Greta (2019)

8/11/2024

Beautiful Disaster (2023)

8/12/2024

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Originals)

8/13/2024

The Woman King (2022)

8/14/2024

Tyrant: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED AND DUBBED) (Hulu Originals)

La Chimera (2023)

8/15/2024

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 5

Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2

Build It Bigger: Complete Season 1

Cake Boss: Complete Season 16 (TLC)

Cake Wars: Complete Season 2

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Season 5

Curb Appeal: Complete Season 26 (HGTV)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 14 and 15

Deadly Women: Complete Seasons 12 and 13 (ID)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 6 and 7 (TLC)

Family by the Ton: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 4 and 6

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8 (TLC)

My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

NASA's Unexplained Files: Complete Season 5

Tanked: Complete Seasons 11 and 12

The Last Alaskans: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Season 1

Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 7 (ID)

Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Hulu Original)

WWE Smack Talk: Complete Season 1

WWE's Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 2

Boy in the Walls (2023)

Smile (2022)

8/16/2024

Accidental Texan (2023)

Beta Male (Kumail Nanjiani) (2013)

Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special (Andrew Santino) (1987)

Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special (Donald Glover) (2010)

Immaculate (2024)

Thank You Very Cool (Nick Kroll) (2011)

Tongue Untied (Wanda Sykes) (2003)

8/19/2024

OceanXplorers: Season 1 Premiere (National Geographic)

8/20/2024

Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original) (Hulu Original)

Agent Recon (2024)

8/21/2024

High School Return of a Gangster: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Stress Positions (2024)

8/22/2024

Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 1

Cursed Gold: Shipwreck Scandal: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)

Deadly Alibi: Complete Season 1

Reasonable Doubt: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

WWE Rivals: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

8/23/2024

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 5

Adam Cayton Holland: Wallpaper (2024)

The Dive (2023)

Greg Warren: Where the Field Corn Grows (2020)

Lewis Black: Thanks for Risking Your Life (2020)

Mike Vecchione: The Attractives (2023)

Reverse the Curse (Bucky F*cking Dent) (2023)

Sasheer Zamata: The First Woman (2023)

8/24/2024

8/25/2024

The Courier (2021)

Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 1A

8/26/2024

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Seasons 3 and 4 (MTV)

8/27/2024

Only Murders in the Building: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Chaos Walking (2021)

8/28/2024

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

Blackout: Complete Season 1A

The Villain of Romance: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

8/29/2024

Gold Medal Families

History's Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 4

Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man: Docuseries Premiere (National Geographic)

Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg (2023)

The Duff (2015)

8/30/2024

I Kissed a Girl: Complete Season 2

Something in the Water (2024)

Leaving Hulu in August

8/3/2024

Accidental Love (2015)

Labor Pains (2009)

Winter Passing (2005)

8/9/2024

Polaroid (2019)

8/10/2024

Beautiful Disaster (2023)

8/14/2024

Journey To The West (2013)

Monsters (2010)

Nymphomaniac Volume I Extended Director's Cut (2013)

Nymphomaniac Volume II Extended Director's Cut (2013)

The China Hustle (2017)

Red Cliff (2008)

What Just Happened (2008)

White Bird In A Blizzard (2014)

8/31/2024

The Enforcer (2022)

High-rise (2015)

The Omen (2006)

Click here to see all of Hulu’s upcoming releases.