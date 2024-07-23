FX Sets Premiere Date for Final Season of “What We Do in the Shadows”

FX announced that the final season of What We Do in the Shadows will premiere on October 21 on FX, along with the first three episodes of the sixth season. They will then stream the following day on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

FX today announced that the final season of its critically acclaimed comedy What We Do in the Shadows will premiere on Monday, October 21st at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX with the first three episodes of the 11-episode sixth season.

Internationally, the series’ previous seasons are available to stream on Disney+

San Diego Comic-Con:

What We Do in the Shadows will kick off its Farewell Tour this Thursday, July 25 at San Diego Comic-Con with a panel discussion featuring stars Matt Berry (Laszlo Cravensworth), Kayvan Novak (Nandor the Relentless), Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson) and Kristen Schaal (The Guide), along with Executive Producer/Writer Paul Simms and Executive Producer/Director Kyle Newacheck.

Primetime Emmy Awards:

Last week, What We Do in the Shadows earned eight Primetime Emmy Award nominations for its fifth season including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Matt Berry) as well as nominations for Writing, Costumes, Production Design, Picture Editing, Sound Mixing and Stunt Coordination.

About What We Do in the Shadows:

What We Do in the Shadows documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their former familiar and current human friend, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) as well as their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, The Guide (Kristen Schaal).

Who is he if not a familiar who will do anything to please his Master in hopes of one day being turned into a vampire?

Meanwhile, the vampires are reevaluating, too. When their former roommate reappears after a 50-year nap, they realize how little they’ve done in half a century not one goal accomplished, not one dream pursued, not one part of the New World conquered (except for their street and part of Ashley Street).

In the sixth and final season of the Emmy-nominated comedy, Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin and Guillermo will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron and conjure a demon, all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world.