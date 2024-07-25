Nominees Announced For 45th Annual News & Doc Emmys

The nominees for the 45th Annual News & Documentary Emmys have been announced, and across a slew of categories, Disney fans can expect to see some titles from National Geographic and ABC News come up a few times.
What’s Happening:
- Nominations for The 45th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards were announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).
- The awards will be presented in two ceremonies:
- News Categories – Wednesday, September 25th, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. EDT
- Documentary Categories – Thursday, September 26th, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. EDT
- The News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be presented live at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, and will be streamed live on NATAS’ dedicated viewing platform powered by Vimeo, available on the web at watch.theemmys.tv and via The Emmys apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku.
- The 45th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards honor programming content from more than 2200 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2023, judged by a pool of more than 980 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media News & Documentary industry.
- Check out the full list of nominations below, with those representing The Walt Disney Company highlighted in bold.
What They’re Saying:
- Adam Sharp, President and CEO of NATAS: “We are honored to highlight the accomplishments and hard work of these exceptional journalists and documentarians. NATAS is proud to celebrate their dedication and creativity under increasing and ever-changing pressures.”
Full List of Nominations:
OUTSTANDING LIVE NEWS PROGRAM
- The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell
CBS
- ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis
ABC
- ABC World News Tonight with David Muir
ABC
- Anderson Cooper 360
CNN
- NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
NBC
OUTSTANDING RECORDED NEWS PROGRAM
- 20/20
ABC
- CBS Sunday Morning
CBS
- IMPACT x Nightline
[ABC News Studios]
- Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic
[Muck Media]
- The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
CNN
OUTSTANDING EMERGING JOURNALIST
- Ellison Barber
NBC
- Nada Bashir
CNN
- Dasha Burns
NBC
- Jeremy Diamond
CNN
- Ashan Singh
ABC
OUTSTANDING BREAKING NEWS COVERAGE
- Attack on Israel – October 7
NBC News Specials & Saturday Today
NBC | Peacock
- Israel at War
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir
ABC
- Israel-Hamas War
CNN
- Mass Shooting and Manhunt in Lewiston, Maine
ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis
ABC
- Tyre Nichols
The ReidOut
MSNBC
OUTSTANDING CONTINUING NEWS COVERAGE: SHORT FORM
- Clarissa Ward Covers the Israel-Hamas War
CNN
- David Culver Covers the Migrant Crisis
AC360
- CNN
Israel – Gaza War
- BBC World News
War in Gaza
- The New York Times: War in Ukraine: Hope, Death and Defiance
BBC World News
OUTSTANDING CONTINUING NEWS COVERAGE: LONG FORM
- Richard Engel Reports: Rise of Wagner
On Assignment with Richard Engel
NBC
- Terror in Israel Series
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
CNN
- Uvalde 365
20/20 & ABC News Live
ABC
- War in the Holy Land
PBS NewsHour
PBS
OUTSTANDING SOFT FEATURE STORY: SHORT FORM
- How a 1968 Student Protest Fueled a Chicano Rights Movement
Retro Report
- On the Frontlines of the Abortion War: Death Threats and Arsons
VICE News Tonight
Vice
- South Sudan: Isolated by Water and War
ABC World News Tonight with David
ABC
- This Land… Eatonville, FL
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS
- Uvalde 365: Recovering from Robb
ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis
ABC
OUTSTANDING SOFT FEATURE STORY: LONG FORM
- After the Blast: The Will to Survive
ABC
[ABC News Studios]
- It Happened Here: A Year in Uvalde
20/20
ABC
- Moving Isa
Business Insider
- The Army We Had
Op-Docs
The New York Times
- What Happened to San Francisco?
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
CNN
OUTSTANDING HARD NEWS FEATURE STORY: SHORT FORM
- ‘I Cry Quietly’: A Soldier Describes the Toll of Russia’s War
The New York Times
- Clarissa Ward Reports from Rafah Field Hospital in Gaza
CNN
- Haiti in Crisis
PBS NewsHour
PBS
- How I Survive: A Seven-Year-Old's Life in Gaza
The Guardian Focus
The Guardian
- It’s Bisan from Gaza and I’m Still Alive
Aj+ Reports
AJ+
OUTSTANDING HARD NEWS FEATURE STORY: LONG FORM
- After Uvalde: Guns, Grief & Texas Politics
FRONTLINE
PBS
[FRONTLINE | Futuro Investigates | The Texas Tribune]
- The Dangerous Rise of Andrew Tate
VICE Special Report
Vice
- Exclusive: Inside a Ukrainian Battlefield Hospital
The New York Times
- Inside Wagner: The Rise of Russia’s Notorious Mercenaries
VICE Special Report
Vice
- The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
CNN
- Warped By War: Inside Putin's Russia
VICE Special Report
Vice
OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIVE NEWS COVERAGE: SHORT FORM
- The Coast Guard's Secret
CNN
- Dishonored
CBS
- NBC News Investigates: Hospital Giant Putting Profits Over Patients?
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
NBC
- Poisoned Water
Scripps News
- Visual Evidence Shows Israel Dropped 2,000-Pound Bombs Where It Ordered – Gaza’s Civilians to Move for Safety
The New York Times
OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIVE NEWS COVERAGE: LONG FORM
- Inside the Uvalde Response
FRONTLINE
PBS
[ProPublica | FRONTLINE |The Texas Tribune]
- Nima Elbagir Covers the War in Sudan
CNN
- The Discord Leaks
FRONTLINE
PBS
[FRONTLINE | The Washington Post]
- Shadow Men: Inside Wagner, Russia's Secret War Company
The Wall Street Journal
- Terrorist Oil
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic
[Muck Media]
OUTSTANDING LIVE NEWS SPECIAL
- The 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
CNN
- A CNN Town Hall: Toxic Train Disaster, Ohio Residents Speak Out
CNN
- Maui Strong, ABC News, 08/17/23
Good Morning America
ABC
- Navalny and the Cost of Standing Up to Putin
CNN Primetime
CNN
OUTSTANDING RECORDED NEWS SPECIAL
- Campaign of Deceit: The Election of George Santos
CBS Reports
CBS
- How Saba Kept Singing
Retro Report
PBS
[Retro Report | HiddenLight Productions | Burnt Umber Productions | The WNET Group]
- Our Barbara
20/20
ABC
- Uvalde: 365 Presents: Crisis of Command
ABC
- The Will to Win: Ukraine at War
CNN Special Report
CNN
OUTSTANDING NEWS DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
- America Addicted: The Fentanyl Crisis
Anderson Cooper 360
CNN
- Guns: Three American Stories
Meet The Press Reports
NBC News NOW
- Justice for Tyre
Nightline
ABC
- Nothing But the Truth
The Circus
Showtime
[Left/Right]
- This Week: Live From Tel Aviv
ABC This Week with George Stephanopoulos
ABC
OUTSTANDING NEWS DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS: EDITORIAL AND
OPINION
- Meet the World's Most Honorable Bank Robbers
The New York Times Opinion
The New York Times
- The Night Doctrine
ProPublica and The New Yorker
- They Know What They Did. They’d Like You to Know Who They’ve Become
The New York Times Opinion
The New York Times
- We Went to Puerto Rico: The Inequality We Saw Will Shock You
More Perfect Union
- Your Rewards Card Is Actually Bad for You, and for Everyone Else
The New York Times Opinion
The New York Times
OUTSTANDING LIVE INTERVIEW—SHORT FORM
- A Father's Plea: Interview with Thomas Hand
CBS
- Interview with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Face the Nation
CBS
- Interview with Hunter Biden’s Attorney Chris Clark
Katy Tur Reports on MSNBC
MSNBC
- Interview with The House Majority Leader
ABC This Week with George Stephanopoulos
ABC
- Israeli Leader Speaks Out
ABC News Live
ABC
- One on One with John Lauro
ABC This Week with George Stephanopoulos
ABC
OUTSTANDING LIVE INTERVIEW—LONG FORM
- Christiane Amanpour interviews Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Amanpour
CNN
- Christiane Amanpour interviews Queen Raina Al Abdullah
Amanpour
CNN
- Christiane Amanpour interviews Siamak Namazi from inside Iran's Evin Prison
Amanpour
CNN
- One-on-One with Cassidy Hutchinson
The Lead with Jake Tapper
CNN
- The Death of Tyre Nichols: A Family Speaks
ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis
ABC
OUTSTANDING EDITED INTERVIEW
- The Attorney General
60 Minutes
CBS
- The Hostage Story
60 Minutes
CBS
- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi
Fareed Zakaria GPS
CNN
- Vice World News Meets: Imran Khan
Vice
- Wolf Blitzer Interview with Gali Idan in Israel
The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer
CNN
OUTSTANDING SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COVERAGE
- CNN's Donie O'Sullivan Covers Science and Technology
CNN
- Revolution
60 Minutes
CBS
- Trafficked: Cyber Pirates
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic
[Muck Media]
- Voices of Nature
In Real Life
Scripps News
- Weaponization of Data
The Future with Hannah Fry
Bloomberg
OUTSTANDING CLIMATE, ENVIRONMENT AND WEATHER COVERAGE
- Can We Really Rewild the Planet?
The Future with Hannah Fry
Bloomberg
- How to Unscrew a Planet
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
CNN
- The Shark Fin Hunters
Fault Lines
Al Jazeera
- The Sperm Whales of Domenica
60 Minutes
CBS
- Toxic Farmland
VICE Special Report
Vice
OUTSTANDING HEALTH OR MEDICAL COVERAGE
- Black Market Organs
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic
[Muck Media]
- Homebirth Journey: Saving Black Moms
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
CNN
- On the Brink
IMPACT x Nightline
Hulu
[ABC News Studios]
- The Trans Parent Trap
Transnational
Vice
- Without Roe: The New Abortion Landscape
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
CNN
OUTSTANDING ARTS, CULTURE OR ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE
- 50 Years Fly: The Rise, Fall and Revolution of Hip-Hop Fashion
NBC News Digital
NBC
- James Nachtwey
60 Minutes
CBS
- The New Face of Hollywood — A Soul of a Nation Presentation
Soul of a Nation
ABC
- Rap Trap: Hip Hop On Trial
Hulu
[ABC News Studios]
- Fight Clubs
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic
[Muck Media]
OUTSTANDING BUSINESS, CONSUMER OR ECONOMIC COVERAGE
- America’s Dangerous Trucks
FRONTLINE
PBS
[ProPublica | FRONTLINE]
- Black Market Babies
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic
[Muck Media]
- Crypto Scams
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic
[Muck Media]
- Making a Killing: The Chinese Mafia Transforming the Global Drug Trade
VICE Special Report
Vice
- Our Mistake is Your Responsibility
60 Minutes
CBS
- We Went to East Palestine: What We Saw Will Shock You
More Perfect Union
OUTSTANDING CRIME AND JUSTICE COVERAGE
- Gangs
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic
[Muck Media]
- Ghost Guns
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic
[Muck Media]
- Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK
Hulu
[ABC News Studios | The Associated Press]
- Inside Iran: What Happened to Iran’s Women-led Uprising?
Vice
- Stealing Ukraine’s Children: Inside Russia’s Camps
Vice
OUTSTANDING CURRENT AFFAIRS DOCUMENTARY
- Loudmouth
BET
[Naked Edge Films | Get Lifted Film Co. | Group Effort Films |Massenburg Media]
- Love in the Time of Fentanyl
Independent Lens
PBS
[ITVS]
- Mourning In Lod
Showtime
[MTV Documentary Films | Medalia Productions]
- No Accident
HBO | Max
[McGee Media | Just Films/The Ford Foundation | Topic Studios]
- Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
Netflix
[Campfire Studios | Atlas Films]
OUTSTANDING POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTARY
- Clarence and Ginni Thomas: Politics, Power and the Supreme Court
FRONTLINE
PBS
- Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court
Showtime
[Trilogy Films]
- Floyd Abrams: Speaking Freely
American Masters
PBS
[Salty Features | American Masters Pictures | THIRTEEN/WNET]
- Giuliani: What Happened to America's Mayor
CNN
- Superpower
Paramount+
[Projected Picture Works | Public School Productions | Aldamisa Entertainment |Vice Studios]
OUTSTANDING SOCIAL ISSUE DOCUMENTARY
- Anonymous Sister
anonymoussister.com
[Big Mouth Productions | Vulcan Productions]
- David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived
HBO | Max
- Eat Your Catfish
POV
PBS
[Zela Film | American Documentary, POV]
- Every Body
NBC
[NBC News Studios |BetterThanFiction Productions]
- Sound of the Police
Hulu
[ABC News Studios | Firelight Films]
OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIVE DOCUMENTARY
- Crush
Paramount+
[Triage Entertainment | All Rise Films |See It Now Studios]
- Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus
FRONTLINE
PBS
[FRONTLINE | Forbidden Film | the Forbidden Stories consortium]
- Savior Complex
HBO | Max
[ Latchkey Films]
- Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America
Netflix
[Luminant Media |Grain Media |Insight Films]
- Victim/Suspect
Netflix
[Motto Pictures, Center for Investigative Reporting Studios]
OUTSTANDING HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY
- America and The Taliban
FRONTLINE
PBS
- Free Chol Soo Lee
Independent Lens
PBS
- JFK: One Day in America
National Geographic
[72 Films | National Geographic]
- To End All War: Oppenheimer & the Atomic Bomb
MSNBC Films
MSNBC
[NBC News Studios]
- World War II: From the Front Lines
Netflix
[72 Films]
OUTSTANDING ARTS AND CULTURE DOCUMENTARY
- A Song Film By Kishi Bashi – 'Omoiyari'
Paramount+
[Omoiyari, LLC | HappyOkay Films |Dialogue Pictures |Movement Content]
- The Legacy of J. Dilla
The New York Times Presents
[The New York Times | Left/Right (a North Road company)]
- LIFT
liftdocumentary.com
[Beaufort 9 Films]
- Little Richard: I Am Everything
CNN Films | Max
[Bungalow Media + Entertainment]
- Willie Nelson & Family
Paramount+
[MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sight Unseen, Blackbird]
OUTSTANDING SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY DOCUMENTARY
- The Battle to Beat Malaria
NOVA
PBS
[Wingspan Productions, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, NOVA/GBH]
- Cosmic Time Machine
Unknown
Netflix
- Encounters
Netflix
[Amblin Television, Boardwalk Pictures, VICE Studios]
- Human Footprint
PBS
[Day's Edge Productions]
- Science Fair: The Series
National Geographic
[Muck Media]
OUTSTANDING NATURE DOCUMENTARY
- Evolution Earth
PBS
[Passion Planet | PBS | Arte France| Love Nature]
- The Hummingbird Effect
Nature
PBS
[Coneflower Productions | The WNET Group | Terra Mater Studios]
- Incredible Animal Journeys
National Geographic
[Plimsoll Productions]
- Path of the Panther
National Geographic
[Grizzly Creek Films | Wildpath | National Geographic]
- Soul of the Ocean
Nature
PBS
[Howard Hall Productions | The WNET Group | Terra Mater Studios |Mark Fletcher Productions]
OUTSTANDING BUSINESS AND ECONOMIC DOCUMENTARY
- Age of Easy Money
FRONTLINE
PBS
- Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul
Netflix
- Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover
FRONTLINE
PBS
- Nothing Lasts Forever
Showtime
[Kilo Films]
- Working: What We Do All Day
Netflix
[ Higher Ground | Concordia Studio]
OUTSTANDING CRIME AND JUSTICE DOCUMENTARY
- Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert
Peacock
[Lusid Media]
- Chowchilla
CNN Films | Max
[Zipper Bros Films | Sutter Road Picture Company]
- El Equipo
Independent Lens
PBS
[Quiet Pictures LLC]
- Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning
HBO | Max
[HBO Documentary Films | The Boston Globe | Little Room Films]
- Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn
Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY
- Birthing A Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney
Paramount+
- Deciding Vote
The New Yorker Documentary
The New Yorker
- Last Song From Kabul
Paramount+
- The Silent Witness
lifestories.org/films-series/the-silent-witness
- The Takeover
Field of Vision
BEST DOCUMENTARY
- Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover
FRONTLINE
PBS
- Free Chol Soo Lee
Independent Lens
PBS
- Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom
freedomonfire.film
[Miraflores Films | Winter on Fire | MakeMake Entertainment | PFX | 1+1 MEDIA |Diamond Docs | Donbas Frontliner | Donetsk Institute of Information]
- Great Photo, Lovely Life: Facing a Family’s Secrets
HBO | Max
- Hidden Letters
Independent Lens
PBS
[ITVS]
- January 6th
Discovery+
[discovery+ | Propagate]
- Lakota Nation vs. United States
AMC+
[Unceded Films, LLC | IFC Films]
- Mourning In Lod
Showtime
[MTV Documentary Films | Medalia Productions]
- Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning
HBO | Max
[HBO Documentary Films | The Boston Globe | Little Room Films]
- The Stroll
HBO | Max
[HBO Documentary Films]
OUTSTANDING NEWS PROGRAM IN SPANISH
- Al Punto
Univision
- Aquí y Ahora
Univision
- Despierta America
Univision
- Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo
- Noticiero Univision
Univision
OUTSTANDING JOURNALIST IN SPANISH LANGUAGE MEDIA
- Victor Andrade
Entravision Communications
- Albert Martinez
The Weather Channel en Español
- Jorge Ramos
Univision
- Pedro Ultreras
Univision
- Julio Vaqueiro
Telemundo
OUTSTANDING COVERAGE OF A BREAKING NEWS STORY IN SPANISH
- Acapulco Devastado por Otis
Noticiero Univision
Univision
- Acuérdate de Acapulco
Aquí y Ahora
Univision
- Guerra en tierra Santa
Aquí y Ahora
Univision
- Guerra Israel-Hamás
Noticiero Univision
Univision
- Huracan Otis – Furia Repentina
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo
OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIVE NEWS COVERAGE IN SPANISH
- Las Armas de Ovidio
N+ FOCUS
VIX | TelevisaUnivision
- Fentanilo llega a la escuela
Aquí y Ahora
Univision
- Decisiones: Datos y Cambio Climático
The Weather Channel en Español
- Executions in Tamaulipas
Noticiero Univision
Univision
- Si no pagas, no pasas
N+ FOCUS
VIX | TelevisaUnivision
OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH
- Los buscadores de migrantes perdidos en el desierto de Sonora
BBC News Mundo
- The Confession
Fault Lines
Al Jazeera
- No me olvides: el creciente drama del alzhéimer en la comunidad hispana
Univision News Digital
Univision
- Río de Armas, Dinero y Muerte
En Punto
VIX
- Victoria
Op-Docs
The New York Times
OUTSTANDING WRITING: NEWS
- After Uvalde: Guns, Grief & Texas Politics
FRONTLINE
PBS
[FRONTLINE | Futuro Investigates | The Texas Tribune]
- This Ancient Atrocity
60 Minutes
CBS
- Clarissa Ward's Exclusive Report From Inside Gaza
CNN
- It Happened Here: A Year in Uvalde
20/20
ABC
- The Trek: A Migrant's Trail to America
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
CNN
OUTSTANDING RESEARCH: NEWS
- Adrift: An AP Investigation
The Associated Press
apnews.com
- Failure at the Fence
FRONTLINE
PBS
[FRONTLINE | The Washington Post]
- Fentanyl: The Silent Toll
Scripps News
- Inside the Uvalde Response
FRONTLINE
PBS
[ProPublica | FRONTLINE | The Texas Tribune]
- The Looting of Cambodia
60 Minutes
CBS
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION: NEWS
- Black in Vegas
ABC News Soul of a Nation
ABC
- The Freedom to Exist
ABC News Soul of a Nation
ABC
- Ghost Guns
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic
[Muck Media]
- GMA’s Maui Strong
08/17/2023 Good Morning America
ABC News
- TODAY: October 9th, 2023
TODAY
NBC
OUTSTANDING VIDEO JOURNALISM
- Exclusive: Inside a Ukrainian Battlefield Hospital
The New York Times
- Ghost Guns
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic
[Muck Media]
- MDMA
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic
[Muck Media]
- Terrorist Oil
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic
[Muck Media]
- The Trek: A Migrant's Trail to America
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
CNN
OUTSTANDING EDITING: NEWS
- Failure at the Fence
FRONTLINE
PBS
[FRONTLINE | The Washington Post]
- Ghost Guns
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic
[Muck Media]
- Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK
Hulu
[ABC News Studios | The Associated Press]
- It Happened Here: A Year in Uvalde
20/20
ABC
- MDMA
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic
[Muck Media]
OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN: NEWS
- 50 Years Fly: The Rise, Fall and Revolution of Hip-Hop Fashion
NBC News Digital
NBC
- A Soldier's Struggle with PTSD
CNN
Meet the Press
NBC
- Stay Tuned
NBC News Digital
NBC
- Texas Tornado Virtual Explainer
HoyDía
Telemundo
- The Night Doctrine
ProPublica and The New Yorker
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION: NEWS
- CNN News Central
CNN
- The Discord Leaks
FRONTLINE
PBS
[FRONTLINE | The Washington Post]
- The Night Doctrine
ProPublica and The New Yorker
OUTSTANDING SOUND: NEWS
- Black Market Babies
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic
[Muck Media]
- Black Market Organs
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic
[Muck Media]
- MDMA
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic
[Muck Media]
- The Trek: A Migrant's Trail to America
The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper
CNN
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION: NEWS
- The 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
CNN
- Ghost Guns
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic
[Muck Media]
- MDMA
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic
[Muck Media]
- The Playlist
ABC News Live
ABC
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION / SET DECORATION / SCENIC DESIGN: NEWS
- The 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
CNN
- Hip Hip @50: Rhythms, Rhymes with & Reflection
Soul of a Nation
ABC
OUTSTANDING WRITING: DOCUMENTARY
- Exposing Parchman
A&E
[Good Caper Content | Roc Nation | Red Summer TV ]
- Great Photo, Lovely Life: Facing a Family’s Secrets
HBO | Max
- Nazis at Nuremberg: The Lost Testimony
National Geographic
[Steve Rotfeld Productions]
- Netanyahu, America & the Road to War in Gaza
FRONTLINE
PBS
- The Pigeon Tunnel
Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING RESEARCH: DOCUMENTARY
- Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus
FRONTLINE
PBS
[FRONTLINE | Forbidden Film | the Forbidden Stories consortium]
- JFK: One Day in America
National Geographic
[72 Films | National Geographic]
- Take Care of Maya
Netflix
[Story Syndicate | Wise Fool]
- The Lady Bird Diaries
Hulu
[ABC News Studios | Trilogy Films]
- Victim/Suspect
Netflix
[Motto Pictures | Center for Investigative Reporting Studios]
- World War II: From the Front Lines
Netflix
[72 Films]
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION: DOCUMENTARY
- Another Body
anotherbodyfilm.com
[WILLA | Murmuration Productions | Remarkably Calm Productions]
- Lakota Nation vs. United States
AMC+
[Unceded Films, LLC, | IFC Films]
- The Mission
National Geographic
[National Geographic | Lightbox | Mile End Films]
- Take Care of Maya
Netflix
[Story Syndicate | Wise Fool]
- Victim/Suspect
Netflix
[Motto Pictures | Center for Investigative Reporting Studios]
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY: DOCUMENTARY
- Incredible Animal Journeys
National Geographic
[Plimsoll Productions]
- The Lost Pyramid
Unknown
Netflix
[A Story Syndicate]
- Murder In Big Horn
Showtime
[Fairhaven]
- The Pigeon Tunnel
Apple TV+
[Ink Factory | Fourth Floor | Jago Films, |Storyteller Productions | 127 Wall]
- Swift Justice
The New Yorker Documentary
The New Yorker
OUTSTANDING EDITING: DOCUMENTARY
- American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing
Netflix
- David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived
HBO | Max
- Little Richard: I Am Everything
CNN Films | Max
[Bungalow Media + Entertainment]
- Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning
HBO | Max
[HBO Documentary Films | The Boston Globe | Little Room Films]
- The Pigeon Tunnel
Apple TV+
[Ink Factory | Fourth Floor | Jago Films, |Storyteller Productions | 127 Wall]
OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN: DOCUMENTARY
- Ancient Earth
NOVA
PBS
[BBC Studios | NOVA | WGBH]
- Neighbour Abdi
Op-Docs
The New York Times
- Nixon’s Reversal
Ovid
[Hi-Lo | Lost Nation Pictures]
- Who Killed Robert Wone?
Peacock
[Jupiter Entertainment]
- World War II: From the Front Lines
Netflix
[72 Films]
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION: DOCUMENTARY
- David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived
HBO | Max
- Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom
freedomonfire.film
[Miraflores Films, Winter on Fire, MakeMake Entertainment, PFX, 1+1MEDIA, Diamond Docs, Donbas Frontliner, Donetsk Institute of Information]
- JFK: One Day in America
National Geographic
[72 Films]
- Navajo Police: Class 57
HBO | Max
[Concordia Studios]
- World War II: From the Front Lines
Netflix
[72 Films]
OUTSTANDING SOUND: DOCUMENTARY
- Big Beasts
Apple TV+
[Plimsoll Productions in association with Apple]
- Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom
freedomonfire.film
[Miraflores Films | Winter on Fire | MakeMake Entertainment | PFX |1+1 MEDIA |Diamond Docs | Donbas Frontliner | Donetsk Institute of Information]
- Incredible Animal Journeys
National Geographic
[Plimsoll Productions]
- The Legacy of J. Dilla
The New York Times Presents
FX
[The New York Times | Left/Right (a North Road company)]
- The Lost Pyramid
Unknown
Netflix
[Story Syndicate]
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION: DOCUMENTARY
- Homicide Hunter: The Man With No Face
ID: Investigation
Discovery
[Jupiter Entertainment]
- JFK: One Day in America
National Geographic
- To End All War: Oppenheimer & the Atomic Bomb
MSNBC Films
MSNBC
[NBC News Studios]
- Who Killed Robert Wone?
Peacock
[Jupiter Entertainment]
- Wild Crime: Blood Mountain
Hulu
[Lone Wolf Media, ABC News Studios]
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION / SET DECORATION /
SCENIC DESIGN: DOCUMENTARY
- Burden of Proof
HBO | Max
- Chowchilla
CNN Films | Max
[Zipper Bros Films | Sutter Road Picture Company]
- The Enfield Poltergeist
Apple TV+
[MetFilm | Concordia Studio | Apple]
- MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street
Netflix
[RadicalMedia]
- Stan Lee
Disney +
[Marvel Studios]
- Who Killed Robert Wone?
Peacock
[Jupiter Entertainment]
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE: NEWS
- CNN's Fourth in America
CNN
- Earthquake in Turkey
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir
ABC
- FloodFX – Florida Storms (Idalia)
Tracking Idalia
The Weather Channel
OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT: NEWS
- 60 Minutes: "It's Time for…"
60 Minutes
CBS
- ABC News – After The Blast: The Will to Survive
ABC
- Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview–A Story of Terror, Survival and
Triumph
ABC
- Moderator
CBS News Face the Nation
CBS
- Power
The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell
CBS
- OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT: DOCUMENTARY
Giuliani: What Happened to America's Mayor
CNN
- Incredible Animal Journeys
National Geographic
[Plimsoll Productions]
- JFK: One Day in America
National Geographic
[72 Films]
- The Mission
National Geographic
[National Geographic | Lightbox | Mile End Films]
[ITVS]
- Teaser: Free Chol Soo Lee on Independent Lens
Independent Lens
PBS
- Trailer: The Lady Bird Diaries
Hulu
[ABC News Studios | Jump Cut]