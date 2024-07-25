Nominees Announced For 45th Annual News & Doc Emmys

The nominees for the 45th Annual News & Documentary Emmys have been announced, and across a slew of categories, Disney fans can expect to see some titles from National Geographic and ABC News come up a few times.

What’s Happening:

  • Nominations for The 45th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards were announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).
  • The awards will be presented in two ceremonies:
    • News Categories – Wednesday, September 25th, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. EDT
    • Documentary Categories – Thursday, September 26th, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. EDT
  • The News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be presented live at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, and will be streamed live on NATAS’ dedicated viewing platform powered by Vimeo, available on the web at watch.theemmys.tv and via The Emmys apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku.
  • The 45th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards honor programming content from more than 2200 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2023, judged by a pool of more than 980 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media News & Documentary industry.
  • Check out the full list of nominations below, with those representing The Walt Disney Company highlighted in bold.

What They’re Saying:

  • Adam Sharp, President and CEO of NATAS: “We are honored to highlight the accomplishments and hard work of these exceptional journalists and documentarians. NATAS is proud to celebrate their dedication and creativity under increasing and ever-changing pressures.”

Full List of Nominations: 

OUTSTANDING LIVE NEWS PROGRAM

  • The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell

CBS

  • ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis

ABC

  • ABC World News Tonight with David Muir

ABC

  • Anderson Cooper 360

CNN

  • NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

NBC

OUTSTANDING RECORDED NEWS PROGRAM

  • 20/20

ABC

  • CBS Sunday Morning

CBS

  • IMPACT x Nightline

Hulu

[ABC News Studios]

  • Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic

[Muck Media]

  • The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

CNN

OUTSTANDING EMERGING JOURNALIST

  • Ellison Barber

NBC

  • Nada Bashir

CNN

  • Dasha Burns

NBC

  • Jeremy Diamond

CNN

  • Ashan Singh

ABC

OUTSTANDING BREAKING NEWS COVERAGE

  • Attack on Israel – October 7

NBC News Specials & Saturday Today

NBC | Peacock

  • Israel at War

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir

ABC

  • Israel-Hamas War

CNN

  • Mass Shooting and Manhunt in Lewiston, Maine

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis

ABC

  • Tyre Nichols

The ReidOut

MSNBC

OUTSTANDING CONTINUING NEWS COVERAGE: SHORT FORM

  • Clarissa Ward Covers the Israel-Hamas War

CNN

  • David Culver Covers the Migrant Crisis

AC360

  • CNN

Israel – Gaza War

  • BBC World News

War in Gaza

  • The New York Times: War in Ukraine: Hope, Death and Defiance

BBC World News

OUTSTANDING CONTINUING NEWS COVERAGE: LONG FORM

  • Richard Engel Reports: Rise of Wagner

On Assignment with Richard Engel

NBC

  • Terror in Israel Series

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

CNN

  • Uvalde 365

20/20 & ABC News Live

ABC

  • War in the Holy Land

PBS NewsHour

PBS

OUTSTANDING SOFT FEATURE STORY: SHORT FORM

  • How a 1968 Student Protest Fueled a Chicano Rights Movement

Retro Report

  • On the Frontlines of the Abortion War: Death Threats and Arsons

VICE News Tonight

Vice

  • South Sudan: Isolated by Water and War

ABC World News Tonight with David

ABC

  • This Land… Eatonville, FL

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS

  • Uvalde 365: Recovering from Robb

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis

ABC

OUTSTANDING SOFT FEATURE STORY: LONG FORM

  • After the Blast: The Will to Survive

ABC

[ABC News Studios]

  • It Happened Here: A Year in Uvalde

20/20

ABC

  • Moving Isa

Business Insider

  • The Army We Had

Op-Docs

The New York Times

  • What Happened to San Francisco?

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

CNN

OUTSTANDING HARD NEWS FEATURE STORY: SHORT FORM

  • ‘I Cry Quietly’: A Soldier Describes the Toll of Russia’s War

The New York Times

  • Clarissa Ward Reports from Rafah Field Hospital in Gaza

CNN

  • Haiti in Crisis

PBS NewsHour

PBS

  • How I Survive: A Seven-Year-Old's Life in Gaza

The Guardian Focus

The Guardian

  • It’s Bisan from Gaza and I’m Still Alive

Aj+ Reports

AJ+

OUTSTANDING HARD NEWS FEATURE STORY: LONG FORM

  • After Uvalde: Guns, Grief & Texas Politics

FRONTLINE

PBS

[FRONTLINE | Futuro Investigates | The Texas Tribune]

  • The Dangerous Rise of Andrew Tate

VICE Special Report

Vice

  • Exclusive: Inside a Ukrainian Battlefield Hospital

The New York Times

  • Inside Wagner: The Rise of Russia’s Notorious Mercenaries

VICE Special Report

Vice

  • The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

CNN

  • Warped By War: Inside Putin's Russia

VICE Special Report

Vice

OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIVE NEWS COVERAGE: SHORT FORM

  • The Coast Guard's Secret

CNN

  • Dishonored

CBS

  • NBC News Investigates: Hospital Giant Putting Profits Over Patients?

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

NBC

  • Poisoned Water

Scripps News

  • Visual Evidence Shows Israel Dropped 2,000-Pound Bombs Where It Ordered – Gaza’s Civilians to Move for Safety

The New York Times

OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIVE NEWS COVERAGE: LONG FORM

  • Inside the Uvalde Response

FRONTLINE

PBS

[ProPublica | FRONTLINE |The Texas Tribune]

  • Nima Elbagir Covers the War in Sudan

CNN

  • The Discord Leaks

FRONTLINE

PBS

[FRONTLINE | The Washington Post]

  • Shadow Men: Inside Wagner, Russia's Secret War Company

The Wall Street Journal

  • Terrorist Oil

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic

[Muck Media]

OUTSTANDING LIVE NEWS SPECIAL

  • The 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

CNN

  • A CNN Town Hall: Toxic Train Disaster, Ohio Residents Speak Out

CNN

  • Maui Strong, ABC News, 08/17/23

Good Morning America

ABC

  • Navalny and the Cost of Standing Up to Putin

CNN Primetime

CNN

OUTSTANDING RECORDED NEWS SPECIAL

  • Campaign of Deceit: The Election of George Santos

CBS Reports

CBS

  • How Saba Kept Singing

Retro Report

PBS

[Retro Report | HiddenLight Productions | Burnt Umber Productions | The WNET Group]

  • Our Barbara

20/20

ABC

  • Uvalde: 365 Presents: Crisis of Command

ABC

  • The Will to Win: Ukraine at War

CNN Special Report

CNN

OUTSTANDING NEWS DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

  • America Addicted: The Fentanyl Crisis

Anderson Cooper 360

CNN

  • Guns: Three American Stories

Meet The Press Reports

NBC News NOW

  • Justice for Tyre

Nightline

ABC

  • Nothing But the Truth

The Circus

Showtime

[Left/Right]

  • This Week: Live From Tel Aviv

ABC This Week with George Stephanopoulos

ABC

OUTSTANDING NEWS DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS: EDITORIAL AND

OPINION

  • Meet the World's Most Honorable Bank Robbers

The New York Times Opinion

The New York Times

  • The Night Doctrine

ProPublica and The New Yorker

  • They Know What They Did. They’d Like You to Know Who They’ve Become

The New York Times Opinion

The New York Times

  • We Went to Puerto Rico: The Inequality We Saw Will Shock You

More Perfect Union

  • Your Rewards Card Is Actually Bad for You, and for Everyone Else

The New York Times Opinion

The New York Times

OUTSTANDING LIVE INTERVIEW—SHORT FORM

  • A Father's Plea: Interview with Thomas Hand

CBS

  • Interview with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Face the Nation

CBS

  • Interview with Hunter Biden’s Attorney Chris Clark

Katy Tur Reports on MSNBC

MSNBC

  • Interview with The House Majority Leader

ABC This Week with George Stephanopoulos

ABC

  • Israeli Leader Speaks Out

ABC News Live

ABC

  • One on One with John Lauro

ABC This Week with George Stephanopoulos

ABC

OUTSTANDING LIVE INTERVIEW—LONG FORM

  • Christiane Amanpour interviews Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Amanpour

CNN

  • Christiane Amanpour interviews Queen Raina Al Abdullah

Amanpour

CNN

  • Christiane Amanpour interviews Siamak Namazi from inside Iran's Evin Prison

Amanpour

CNN

  • One-on-One with Cassidy Hutchinson

The Lead with Jake Tapper

CNN

  • The Death of Tyre Nichols: A Family Speaks

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis

ABC

OUTSTANDING EDITED INTERVIEW

  • The Attorney General

60 Minutes

CBS

  • The Hostage Story

60 Minutes

CBS

  • Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Fareed Zakaria GPS

CNN

  • Vice World News Meets: Imran Khan

Vice

  • Wolf Blitzer Interview with Gali Idan in Israel

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer

CNN

OUTSTANDING SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COVERAGE

  • CNN's Donie O'Sullivan Covers Science and Technology

CNN

  • Revolution

60 Minutes

CBS

  • Trafficked: Cyber Pirates

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic

[Muck Media]

  • Voices of Nature

In Real Life

Scripps News

  • Weaponization of Data

The Future with Hannah Fry

Bloomberg

OUTSTANDING CLIMATE, ENVIRONMENT AND WEATHER COVERAGE

  • Can We Really Rewild the Planet?

The Future with Hannah Fry

Bloomberg

  • How to Unscrew a Planet

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

CNN

  • The Shark Fin Hunters

Fault Lines

Al Jazeera

  • The Sperm Whales of Domenica

60 Minutes

CBS

  • Toxic Farmland

VICE Special Report

Vice

OUTSTANDING HEALTH OR MEDICAL COVERAGE

  • Black Market Organs

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic

[Muck Media]

  • Homebirth Journey: Saving Black Moms

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

CNN

  • On the Brink

IMPACT x Nightline

Hulu

[ABC News Studios]

  • The Trans Parent Trap

Transnational

Vice

  • Without Roe: The New Abortion Landscape

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

CNN

OUTSTANDING ARTS, CULTURE OR ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE

  • 50 Years Fly: The Rise, Fall and Revolution of Hip-Hop Fashion

NBC News Digital

NBC

  • James Nachtwey

60 Minutes

CBS

  • The New Face of Hollywood — A Soul of a Nation Presentation

Soul of a Nation

ABC

  • Rap Trap: Hip Hop On Trial

Hulu

[ABC News Studios]

  • Fight Clubs

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic

[Muck Media]

OUTSTANDING BUSINESS, CONSUMER OR ECONOMIC COVERAGE

  • America’s Dangerous Trucks

FRONTLINE

PBS

[ProPublica | FRONTLINE]

  • Black Market Babies

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic

[Muck Media]

  • Crypto Scams

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic

[Muck Media]

  • Making a Killing: The Chinese Mafia Transforming the Global Drug Trade

VICE Special Report

Vice

  • Our Mistake is Your Responsibility

60 Minutes

CBS

  • We Went to East Palestine: What We Saw Will Shock You

More Perfect Union

OUTSTANDING CRIME AND JUSTICE COVERAGE

  • Gangs

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic

[Muck Media]

  • Ghost Guns

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic

[Muck Media]

  • Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK

Hulu

[ABC News Studios | The Associated Press]

  • Inside Iran: What Happened to Iran’s Women-led Uprising?

Vice

  • Stealing Ukraine’s Children: Inside Russia’s Camps

Vice

OUTSTANDING CURRENT AFFAIRS DOCUMENTARY

  • Loudmouth

BET

[Naked Edge Films | Get Lifted Film Co. | Group Effort Films |Massenburg Media]

  • Love in the Time of Fentanyl

Independent Lens

PBS

[ITVS]

  • Mourning In Lod

Showtime

[MTV Documentary Films | Medalia Productions]

  • No Accident

HBO | Max

[McGee Media | Just Films/The Ford Foundation | Topic Studios]

  • Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

Netflix

[Campfire Studios | Atlas Films]

OUTSTANDING POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTARY

  • Clarence and Ginni Thomas: Politics, Power and the Supreme Court

FRONTLINE

PBS

  • Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court

Showtime

[Trilogy Films]

  • Floyd Abrams: Speaking Freely

American Masters

PBS

[Salty Features | American Masters Pictures | THIRTEEN/WNET]

  • Giuliani: What Happened to America's Mayor

CNN

  • Superpower

Paramount+

[Projected Picture Works | Public School Productions | Aldamisa Entertainment |Vice Studios]

OUTSTANDING SOCIAL ISSUE DOCUMENTARY

  • Anonymous Sister

anonymoussister.com

[Big Mouth Productions | Vulcan Productions]

  • David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived

HBO | Max

  • Eat Your Catfish

POV

PBS

[Zela Film | American Documentary, POV]

  • Every Body

NBC

[NBC News Studios |BetterThanFiction Productions]

  • Sound of the Police

Hulu

[ABC News Studios | Firelight Films]

OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIVE DOCUMENTARY

  • Crush

Paramount+

[Triage Entertainment | All Rise Films |See It Now Studios]

  • Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus

FRONTLINE

PBS

[FRONTLINE | Forbidden Film | the Forbidden Stories consortium]

  • Savior Complex

HBO | Max

[ Latchkey Films]

  • Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

Netflix

[Luminant Media |Grain Media |Insight Films]

  • Victim/Suspect

Netflix

[Motto Pictures, Center for Investigative Reporting Studios]

OUTSTANDING HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY

  • America and The Taliban

FRONTLINE

PBS

  • Free Chol Soo Lee

Independent Lens

PBS

  • JFK: One Day in America

National Geographic

[72 Films | National Geographic]

  • To End All War: Oppenheimer & the Atomic Bomb

MSNBC Films

MSNBC

[NBC News Studios]

  • World War II: From the Front Lines

Netflix

[72 Films]

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND CULTURE DOCUMENTARY

  • A Song Film By Kishi Bashi – 'Omoiyari'

Paramount+

[Omoiyari, LLC | HappyOkay Films |Dialogue Pictures |Movement Content]

  • The Legacy of J. Dilla

The New York Times Presents

FX

[The New York Times | Left/Right (a North Road company)]

  • LIFT

liftdocumentary.com

[Beaufort 9 Films]

  • Little Richard: I Am Everything

CNN Films | Max

[Bungalow Media + Entertainment]

  • Willie Nelson & Family

Paramount+

[MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sight Unseen, Blackbird]

OUTSTANDING SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY DOCUMENTARY

  • The Battle to Beat Malaria

NOVA

PBS

[Wingspan Productions, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, NOVA/GBH]

  • Cosmic Time Machine

Unknown

Netflix

  • Encounters

Netflix

[Amblin Television, Boardwalk Pictures, VICE Studios]

  • Human Footprint

PBS

[Day's Edge Productions]

National Geographic

[Muck Media]

OUTSTANDING NATURE DOCUMENTARY

  • Evolution Earth

PBS

[Passion Planet | PBS | Arte France| Love Nature]

  • The Hummingbird Effect

Nature

PBS

[Coneflower Productions | The WNET Group | Terra Mater Studios]

  • Incredible Animal Journeys

National Geographic

[Plimsoll Productions]

  • Path of the Panther

National Geographic

[Grizzly Creek Films | Wildpath | National Geographic]

  • Soul of the Ocean

Nature

PBS

[Howard Hall Productions | The WNET Group | Terra Mater Studios |Mark Fletcher Productions]

OUTSTANDING BUSINESS AND ECONOMIC DOCUMENTARY

  • Age of Easy Money

FRONTLINE

PBS

  • Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul

Netflix

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

FRONTLINE

PBS

  • Nothing Lasts Forever

Showtime

[Kilo Films]

  • Working: What We Do All Day

Netflix

[ Higher Ground | Concordia Studio]

OUTSTANDING CRIME AND JUSTICE DOCUMENTARY

  • Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert

Peacock

[Lusid Media]

  • Chowchilla

CNN Films | Max

[Zipper Bros Films | Sutter Road Picture Company]

  • El Equipo

Independent Lens

PBS

[Quiet Pictures LLC]

  • Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning

HBO | Max

[HBO Documentary Films | The Boston Globe | Little Room Films]

  • Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn

Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY

  • Birthing A Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney

Paramount+

  • Deciding Vote

The New Yorker Documentary

The New Yorker

  • Last Song From Kabul

Paramount+

  • The Silent Witness

lifestories.org/films-series/the-silent-witness

  • The Takeover

Field of Vision

BEST DOCUMENTARY

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

FRONTLINE

PBS

  • Free Chol Soo Lee

Independent Lens

PBS

  • Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom

freedomonfire.film

[Miraflores Films | Winter on Fire | MakeMake Entertainment | PFX | 1+1 MEDIA |Diamond Docs | Donbas Frontliner | Donetsk Institute of Information]

  • Great Photo, Lovely Life: Facing a Family’s Secrets

HBO | Max

  • Hidden Letters

Independent Lens

PBS

[ITVS]

  • January 6th

Discovery+

[discovery+ | Propagate]

  • Lakota Nation vs. United States

AMC+

[Unceded Films, LLC | IFC Films]

  • Mourning In Lod

Showtime

[MTV Documentary Films | Medalia Productions]

  • Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning

HBO | Max

[HBO Documentary Films | The Boston Globe | Little Room Films]

  • The Stroll

HBO | Max

[HBO Documentary Films]

OUTSTANDING NEWS PROGRAM IN SPANISH

  • Al Punto

Univision

  • Aquí y Ahora

Univision

  • Despierta America

Univision

  • Noticias Telemundo

Telemundo

  • Noticiero Univision

Univision

OUTSTANDING JOURNALIST IN SPANISH LANGUAGE MEDIA

  • Victor Andrade

Entravision Communications

  • Albert Martinez

The Weather Channel en Español

  • Jorge Ramos

Univision

  • Pedro Ultreras

Univision

  • Julio Vaqueiro

Telemundo

OUTSTANDING COVERAGE OF A BREAKING NEWS STORY IN SPANISH

  • Acapulco Devastado por Otis

Noticiero Univision

Univision

  • Acuérdate de Acapulco

Aquí y Ahora

Univision

  • Guerra en tierra Santa

Aquí y Ahora

Univision

  • Guerra Israel-Hamás

Noticiero Univision

Univision

  • Huracan Otis – Furia Repentina

Noticias Telemundo

Telemundo

OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIVE NEWS COVERAGE IN SPANISH

  • Las Armas de Ovidio

N+ FOCUS

VIX | TelevisaUnivision

  • Fentanilo llega a la escuela

Aquí y Ahora

Univision

  • Decisiones: Datos y Cambio Climático

The Weather Channel en Español

  • Executions in Tamaulipas

Noticiero Univision

Univision

  • Si no pagas, no pasas

N+ FOCUS

VIX | TelevisaUnivision

OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH

  • Los buscadores de migrantes perdidos en el desierto de Sonora

BBC News Mundo

  • The Confession

Fault Lines

Al Jazeera

  • No me olvides: el creciente drama del alzhéimer en la comunidad hispana

Univision News Digital

Univision

  • Río de Armas, Dinero y Muerte

En Punto

VIX

  • Victoria

Op-Docs

The New York Times

OUTSTANDING WRITING: NEWS

  • After Uvalde: Guns, Grief & Texas Politics

FRONTLINE

PBS

[FRONTLINE | Futuro Investigates | The Texas Tribune]

  • This Ancient Atrocity

60 Minutes

CBS

  • Clarissa Ward's Exclusive Report From Inside Gaza

CNN

  • It Happened Here: A Year in Uvalde

20/20

ABC

  • The Trek: A Migrant's Trail to America

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

CNN

OUTSTANDING RESEARCH: NEWS

  • Adrift: An AP Investigation

The Associated Press

apnews.com

  • Failure at the Fence

FRONTLINE

PBS

[FRONTLINE | The Washington Post]

  • Fentanyl: The Silent Toll

Scripps News

  • Inside the Uvalde Response

FRONTLINE

PBS

[ProPublica | FRONTLINE | The Texas Tribune]

  • The Looting of Cambodia

60 Minutes

CBS

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION: NEWS

  • Black in Vegas

ABC News Soul of a Nation

ABC

  • The Freedom to Exist

ABC News Soul of a Nation

ABC

  • Ghost Guns

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic

[Muck Media]

  • GMA’s Maui Strong

08/17/2023 Good Morning America

ABC News

  • TODAY: October 9th, 2023

TODAY

NBC

OUTSTANDING VIDEO JOURNALISM

  • Exclusive: Inside a Ukrainian Battlefield Hospital

The New York Times

  • Ghost Guns

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic

[Muck Media]

  • MDMA

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic

[Muck Media]

  • Terrorist Oil

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic

[Muck Media]

  • The Trek: A Migrant's Trail to America

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

CNN

OUTSTANDING EDITING: NEWS

  • Failure at the Fence

FRONTLINE

PBS

[FRONTLINE | The Washington Post]

  • Ghost Guns

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic

[Muck Media]

  • Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK

Hulu

[ABC News Studios | The Associated Press]

  • It Happened Here: A Year in Uvalde

20/20

ABC

  • MDMA

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic

[Muck Media]

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN: NEWS

  • 50 Years Fly: The Rise, Fall and Revolution of Hip-Hop Fashion

NBC News Digital

NBC

  • A Soldier's Struggle with PTSD

CNN

Meet the Press

NBC

  • Stay Tuned

NBC News Digital

NBC

  • Texas Tornado Virtual Explainer

HoyDía

Telemundo

  • The Night Doctrine

ProPublica and The New Yorker

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION: NEWS

  • CNN News Central

CNN

  • The Discord Leaks

FRONTLINE

PBS

[FRONTLINE | The Washington Post]

  • The Night Doctrine

ProPublica and The New Yorker

OUTSTANDING SOUND: NEWS

  • Black Market Babies

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic

[Muck Media]

  • Black Market Organs

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic

[Muck Media]

  • MDMA

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic

[Muck Media]

  • The Trek: A Migrant's Trail to America

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

CNN

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION: NEWS

  • The 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

CNN

  • Ghost Guns

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic

[Muck Media]

  • MDMA

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic

[Muck Media]

  • The Playlist

ABC News Live

ABC

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION / SET DECORATION / SCENIC DESIGN: NEWS

  • The 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

CNN

  • Hip Hip @50: Rhythms, Rhymes with & Reflection

Soul of a Nation

ABC

OUTSTANDING WRITING: DOCUMENTARY

  • Exposing Parchman

A&E

[Good Caper Content | Roc Nation | Red Summer TV ]

  • Great Photo, Lovely Life: Facing a Family’s Secrets

HBO | Max

  • Nazis at Nuremberg: The Lost Testimony

National Geographic

[Steve Rotfeld Productions]

  • Netanyahu, America & the Road to War in Gaza

FRONTLINE

PBS

  • The Pigeon Tunnel

Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING RESEARCH: DOCUMENTARY

  • Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus

FRONTLINE

PBS

[FRONTLINE | Forbidden Film | the Forbidden Stories consortium]

  • JFK: One Day in America

National Geographic

[72 Films | National Geographic]

  • Take Care of Maya

Netflix

[Story Syndicate | Wise Fool]

  • The Lady Bird Diaries

Hulu

[ABC News Studios | Trilogy Films]

  • Victim/Suspect

Netflix

[Motto Pictures | Center for Investigative Reporting Studios]

  • World War II: From the Front Lines

Netflix

[72 Films]

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION: DOCUMENTARY

  • Another Body

anotherbodyfilm.com

[WILLA | Murmuration Productions | Remarkably Calm Productions]

  • Lakota Nation vs. United States

AMC+

[Unceded Films, LLC, | IFC Films]

  • The Mission

National Geographic

[National Geographic | Lightbox | Mile End Films]

  • Take Care of Maya

Netflix

[Story Syndicate | Wise Fool]

  • Victim/Suspect

Netflix

[Motto Pictures | Center for Investigative Reporting Studios]

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY: DOCUMENTARY

  • Incredible Animal Journeys

National Geographic

[Plimsoll Productions]

  • The Lost Pyramid

Unknown

Netflix

[A Story Syndicate]

  • Murder In Big Horn

Showtime

[Fairhaven]

  • The Pigeon Tunnel

Apple TV+

[Ink Factory | Fourth Floor | Jago Films, |Storyteller Productions | 127 Wall]

  • Swift Justice

The New Yorker Documentary

The New Yorker

OUTSTANDING EDITING: DOCUMENTARY

  • American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

Netflix

  • David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived

HBO | Max

  • Little Richard: I Am Everything

CNN Films | Max

[Bungalow Media + Entertainment]

  • Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning

HBO | Max

[HBO Documentary Films | The Boston Globe | Little Room Films]

  • The Pigeon Tunnel

Apple TV+

[Ink Factory | Fourth Floor | Jago Films, |Storyteller Productions | 127 Wall]

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN: DOCUMENTARY

  • Ancient Earth

NOVA

PBS

[BBC Studios | NOVA | WGBH]

  • Neighbour Abdi

Op-Docs

The New York Times

  • Nixon’s Reversal

Ovid

[Hi-Lo | Lost Nation Pictures]

  • Who Killed Robert Wone?

Peacock

[Jupiter Entertainment]

  • World War II: From the Front Lines

Netflix

[72 Films]

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION: DOCUMENTARY

  • David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived

HBO | Max

  • Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom

freedomonfire.film

[Miraflores Films, Winter on Fire, MakeMake Entertainment, PFX, 1+1MEDIA, Diamond Docs, Donbas Frontliner, Donetsk Institute of Information]

  • JFK: One Day in America

National Geographic

[72 Films]

  • Navajo Police: Class 57

HBO | Max

[Concordia Studios]

  • World War II: From the Front Lines

Netflix

[72 Films]

OUTSTANDING SOUND: DOCUMENTARY

  • Big Beasts

Apple TV+

[Plimsoll Productions in association with Apple]

  • Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom

freedomonfire.film

[Miraflores Films | Winter on Fire | MakeMake Entertainment | PFX |1+1 MEDIA |Diamond Docs | Donbas Frontliner | Donetsk Institute of Information]

  • Incredible Animal Journeys

National Geographic

[Plimsoll Productions]

  • The Legacy of J. Dilla

The New York Times Presents

FX

[The New York Times | Left/Right (a North Road company)]

  • The Lost Pyramid

Unknown

Netflix

[Story Syndicate]

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION: DOCUMENTARY

  • Homicide Hunter: The Man With No Face

ID: Investigation

Discovery

[Jupiter Entertainment]

  • JFK: One Day in America

National Geographic

  • To End All War: Oppenheimer & the Atomic Bomb

MSNBC Films

MSNBC

[NBC News Studios]

  • Who Killed Robert Wone?

Peacock

[Jupiter Entertainment]

Hulu

[Lone Wolf Media, ABC News Studios]

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION / SET DECORATION /

SCENIC DESIGN: DOCUMENTARY

  • Burden of Proof

HBO | Max

  • Chowchilla

CNN Films | Max

[Zipper Bros Films | Sutter Road Picture Company]

  • The Enfield Poltergeist

Apple TV+

[MetFilm | Concordia Studio | Apple]

  • MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street

Netflix

[RadicalMedia]

  • Stan Lee

Disney +

[Marvel Studios]

  • Who Killed Robert Wone?

Peacock

[Jupiter Entertainment]

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE: NEWS

  • CNN's Fourth in America

CNN

  • Earthquake in Turkey

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir

ABC

  • FloodFX – Florida Storms (Idalia)

Tracking Idalia

The Weather Channel

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT: NEWS

  • 60 Minutes: "It's Time for…"

60 Minutes

CBS

  • ABC News – After The Blast: The Will to Survive

ABC

  • Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview–A Story of Terror, Survival and

Triumph

ABC

  • Moderator

CBS News Face the Nation

CBS

  • Power

The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell

CBS

  • OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT: DOCUMENTARY

Giuliani: What Happened to America's Mayor

CNN

  • Incredible Animal Journeys

National Geographic

[Plimsoll Productions]

  • JFK: One Day in America

National Geographic

[72 Films]

  • The Mission

National Geographic

[National Geographic | Lightbox | Mile End Films]

[ITVS]

  • Teaser: Free Chol Soo Lee on Independent Lens

Independent Lens

PBS

  • Trailer: The Lady Bird Diaries

Hulu

[ABC News Studios | Jump Cut]

