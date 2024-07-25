Nominees Announced For 45th Annual News & Doc Emmys

The nominees for the 45th Annual News & Documentary Emmys have been announced, and across a slew of categories, Disney fans can expect to see some titles from National Geographic and ABC News come up a few times.

Nominations for The 45th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards were announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

The awards will be presented in two ceremonies: News Categories – Wednesday, September 25th, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. EDT Documentary Categories – Thursday, September 26th, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. EDT

The News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be presented live at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, and will be streamed live on NATAS’ dedicated viewing platform powered by Vimeo, available on the web at watch.theemmys.tv and via The Emmys apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku.

The 45th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards honor programming content from more than 2200 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2023, judged by a pool of more than 980 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media News & Documentary industry.

Check out the full list of nominations below, with those representing The Walt Disney Company highlighted in bold.

Adam Sharp, President and CEO of NATAS: “We are honored to highlight the accomplishments and hard work of these exceptional journalists and documentarians. NATAS is proud to celebrate their dedication and creativity under increasing and ever-changing pressures.”

OUTSTANDING LIVE NEWS PROGRAM

The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell

CBS

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis

ABC

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir

ABC

Anderson Cooper 360

CNN

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

NBC

OUTSTANDING RECORDED NEWS PROGRAM

20/20

ABC

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS

IMPACT x Nightline

Hulu [ABC News Studios]

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic [Muck Media]

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper

CNN

OUTSTANDING EMERGING JOURNALIST

Ellison Barber

NBC

Nada Bashir

CNN

Dasha Burns

NBC

Jeremy Diamond

CNN

Ashan Singh

ABC

OUTSTANDING BREAKING NEWS COVERAGE

Attack on Israel – October 7

NBC News Specials & Saturday Today NBC | Peacock

Israel at War

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC

Israel-Hamas War

CNN

Mass Shooting and Manhunt in Lewiston, Maine

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis ABC

Tyre Nichols

The ReidOut MSNBC

OUTSTANDING CONTINUING NEWS COVERAGE: SHORT FORM

Clarissa Ward Covers the Israel-Hamas War

CNN

David Culver Covers the Migrant Crisis

AC360

CNN

Israel – Gaza War

BBC World News

War in Gaza

The New York Times: War in Ukraine: Hope, Death and Defiance

BBC World News

OUTSTANDING CONTINUING NEWS COVERAGE: LONG FORM

Richard Engel Reports: Rise of Wagner

On Assignment with Richard Engel NBC

Terror in Israel Series

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper CNN

Uvalde 365

20/20 & ABC News Live ABC

War in the Holy Land

PBS NewsHour PBS

OUTSTANDING SOFT FEATURE STORY: SHORT FORM

How a 1968 Student Protest Fueled a Chicano Rights Movement

Retro Report

On the Frontlines of the Abortion War: Death Threats and Arsons

VICE News Tonight Vice

South Sudan: Isolated by Water and War

ABC World News Tonight with David ABC

This Land… Eatonville, FL

CBS Sunday Morning CBS

Uvalde 365: Recovering from Robb

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis ABC

OUTSTANDING SOFT FEATURE STORY: LONG FORM

After the Blast: The Will to Survive

ABC [ABC News Studios]

It Happened Here: A Year in Uvalde

20/20 ABC

Moving Isa

Business Insider

The Army We Had

Op-Docs The New York Times

What Happened to San Francisco?

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper CNN

OUTSTANDING HARD NEWS FEATURE STORY: SHORT FORM

‘I Cry Quietly’: A Soldier Describes the Toll of Russia’s War

The New York Times

Clarissa Ward Reports from Rafah Field Hospital in Gaza

CNN

Haiti in Crisis

PBS NewsHour PBS

How I Survive: A Seven-Year-Old's Life in Gaza

The Guardian Focus The Guardian

It’s Bisan from Gaza and I’m Still Alive

Aj+ Reports AJ+

OUTSTANDING HARD NEWS FEATURE STORY: LONG FORM

After Uvalde: Guns, Grief & Texas Politics

FRONTLINE PBS [FRONTLINE | Futuro Investigates | The Texas Tribune]

The Dangerous Rise of Andrew Tate

VICE Special Report Vice

Exclusive: Inside a Ukrainian Battlefield Hospital

The New York Times

Inside Wagner: The Rise of Russia’s Notorious Mercenaries

VICE Special Report Vice

The Trek: A Migrant Trail to America

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper CNN

Warped By War: Inside Putin's Russia

VICE Special Report Vice

OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIVE NEWS COVERAGE: SHORT FORM

The Coast Guard's Secret

CNN

Dishonored

CBS

NBC News Investigates: Hospital Giant Putting Profits Over Patients?

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt NBC

Poisoned Water

Scripps News

Visual Evidence Shows Israel Dropped 2,000-Pound Bombs Where It Ordered – Gaza’s Civilians to Move for Safety

The New York Times

OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIVE NEWS COVERAGE: LONG FORM

Inside the Uvalde Response

FRONTLINE PBS [ProPublica | FRONTLINE |The Texas Tribune]

Nima Elbagir Covers the War in Sudan

CNN

The Discord Leaks

FRONTLINE PBS [FRONTLINE | The Washington Post]

Shadow Men: Inside Wagner, Russia's Secret War Company

The Wall Street Journal

Terrorist Oil

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic [Muck Media]

OUTSTANDING LIVE NEWS SPECIAL

The 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

CNN

A CNN Town Hall: Toxic Train Disaster, Ohio Residents Speak Out

CNN

Maui Strong, ABC News, 08/17/23

Good Morning America ABC

Navalny and the Cost of Standing Up to Putin

CNN Primetime CNN

OUTSTANDING RECORDED NEWS SPECIAL

Campaign of Deceit: The Election of George Santos

CBS Reports CBS

How Saba Kept Singing

Retro Report PBS [Retro Report | HiddenLight Productions | Burnt Umber Productions | The WNET Group]

Our Barbara

20/20 ABC

Uvalde: 365 Presents: Crisis of Command

ABC

The Will to Win: Ukraine at War

CNN Special Report CNN

OUTSTANDING NEWS DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

America Addicted: The Fentanyl Crisis

Anderson Cooper 360 CNN

Guns: Three American Stories

Meet The Press Reports NBC News NOW

Justice for Tyre

Nightline ABC

Nothing But the Truth

The Circus Showtime [Left/Right]

This Week: Live From Tel Aviv

ABC This Week with George Stephanopoulos ABC

OUTSTANDING NEWS DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS: EDITORIAL AND

OPINION

Meet the World's Most Honorable Bank Robbers

The New York Times Opinion The New York Times

The Night Doctrine

ProPublica and The New Yorker

They Know What They Did. They’d Like You to Know Who They’ve Become

The New York Times Opinion The New York Times

We Went to Puerto Rico: The Inequality We Saw Will Shock You

More Perfect Union

Your Rewards Card Is Actually Bad for You, and for Everyone Else

The New York Times Opinion The New York Times

OUTSTANDING LIVE INTERVIEW—SHORT FORM

A Father's Plea: Interview with Thomas Hand

CBS

Interview with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Face the Nation CBS

Interview with Hunter Biden’s Attorney Chris Clark

Katy Tur Reports on MSNBC MSNBC

Interview with The House Majority Leader

ABC This Week with George Stephanopoulos ABC

Israeli Leader Speaks Out

ABC News Live ABC

One on One with John Lauro

ABC This Week with George Stephanopoulos ABC

OUTSTANDING LIVE INTERVIEW—LONG FORM

Christiane Amanpour interviews Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Amanpour CNN

Christiane Amanpour interviews Queen Raina Al Abdullah

Amanpour CNN

Christiane Amanpour interviews Siamak Namazi from inside Iran's Evin Prison

Amanpour CNN

One-on-One with Cassidy Hutchinson

The Lead with Jake Tapper CNN

The Death of Tyre Nichols: A Family Speaks

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis ABC

OUTSTANDING EDITED INTERVIEW

The Attorney General

60 Minutes CBS

The Hostage Story

60 Minutes CBS

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Fareed Zakaria GPS CNN

Vice World News Meets: Imran Khan

Vice

Wolf Blitzer Interview with Gali Idan in Israel

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer CNN

OUTSTANDING SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COVERAGE

CNN's Donie O'Sullivan Covers Science and Technology

CNN

Revolution

60 Minutes CBS

Trafficked: Cyber Pirates

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic [Muck Media]

Voices of Nature

In Real Life Scripps News

Weaponization of Data

The Future with Hannah Fry Bloomberg

OUTSTANDING CLIMATE, ENVIRONMENT AND WEATHER COVERAGE

Can We Really Rewild the Planet?

The Future with Hannah Fry Bloomberg

How to Unscrew a Planet

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper CNN

The Shark Fin Hunters

Fault Lines Al Jazeera

The Sperm Whales of Domenica

60 Minutes CBS

Toxic Farmland

VICE Special Report Vice

OUTSTANDING HEALTH OR MEDICAL COVERAGE

Black Market Organs

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic [Muck Media]

Homebirth Journey: Saving Black Moms

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper CNN

On the Brink

IMPACT x Nightline Hulu [ABC News Studios]

The Trans Parent Trap

Transnational Vice

Without Roe: The New Abortion Landscape

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper CNN

OUTSTANDING ARTS, CULTURE OR ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE

50 Years Fly: The Rise, Fall and Revolution of Hip-Hop Fashion

NBC News Digital NBC

James Nachtwey

60 Minutes CBS

The New Face of Hollywood — A Soul of a Nation Presentation

Soul of a Nation ABC

Rap Trap: Hip Hop On Trial

Hulu [ABC News Studios]

Fight Clubs

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic [Muck Media]

OUTSTANDING BUSINESS, CONSUMER OR ECONOMIC COVERAGE

America’s Dangerous Trucks

FRONTLINE PBS [ProPublica | FRONTLINE]

Black Market Babies

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic [Muck Media]

Crypto Scams

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic [Muck Media]

Making a Killing: The Chinese Mafia Transforming the Global Drug Trade

VICE Special Report Vice

Our Mistake is Your Responsibility

60 Minutes CBS

We Went to East Palestine: What We Saw Will Shock You

More Perfect Union

OUTSTANDING CRIME AND JUSTICE COVERAGE

Gangs

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic [Muck Media]

Ghost Guns

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic [Muck Media]

Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK

Hulu [ABC News Studios | The Associated Press]

Inside Iran: What Happened to Iran’s Women-led Uprising?

Vice

Stealing Ukraine’s Children: Inside Russia’s Camps

Vice

OUTSTANDING CURRENT AFFAIRS DOCUMENTARY

Loudmouth

BET [Naked Edge Films | Get Lifted Film Co. | Group Effort Films |Massenburg Media]

Love in the Time of Fentanyl

Independent Lens PBS [ITVS]

Mourning In Lod

Showtime [MTV Documentary Films | Medalia Productions]

No Accident

HBO | Max [McGee Media | Just Films/The Ford Foundation | Topic Studios]

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

Netflix [Campfire Studios | Atlas Films]

OUTSTANDING POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTARY

Clarence and Ginni Thomas: Politics, Power and the Supreme Court

FRONTLINE PBS

Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court

Showtime [Trilogy Films]

Floyd Abrams: Speaking Freely

American Masters PBS [Salty Features | American Masters Pictures | THIRTEEN/WNET]

Giuliani: What Happened to America's Mayor

CNN

Superpower

Paramount+ [Projected Picture Works | Public School Productions | Aldamisa Entertainment |Vice Studios]

OUTSTANDING SOCIAL ISSUE DOCUMENTARY

Anonymous Sister

anonymoussister.com [Big Mouth Productions | Vulcan Productions]

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived

HBO | Max

Eat Your Catfish

POV PBS [Zela Film | American Documentary, POV]

Every Body

NBC [NBC News Studios |BetterThanFiction Productions]

Sound of the Police

Hulu [ABC News Studios | Firelight Films]

OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIVE DOCUMENTARY

Crush

Paramount+ [Triage Entertainment | All Rise Films |See It Now Studios]

Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus

FRONTLINE PBS [FRONTLINE | Forbidden Film | the Forbidden Stories consortium]

Savior Complex

HBO | Max [ Latchkey Films]

Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

Netflix [Luminant Media |Grain Media |Insight Films]

Victim/Suspect

Netflix [Motto Pictures, Center for Investigative Reporting Studios]

OUTSTANDING HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY

America and The Taliban

FRONTLINE PBS

Free Chol Soo Lee

Independent Lens PBS

JFK: One Day in America

National Geographic [72 Films | National Geographic]

To End All War: Oppenheimer & the Atomic Bomb

MSNBC Films MSNBC [NBC News Studios]

World War II: From the Front Lines

Netflix [72 Films]

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND CULTURE DOCUMENTARY

A Song Film By Kishi Bashi – 'Omoiyari'

Paramount+ [Omoiyari, LLC | HappyOkay Films |Dialogue Pictures |Movement Content]

The Legacy of J. Dilla

The New York Times Presents FX [The New York Times | Left/Right (a North Road company)]

LIFT

liftdocumentary.com [Beaufort 9 Films]

Little Richard: I Am Everything

CNN Films | Max [Bungalow Media + Entertainment]

Willie Nelson & Family

Paramount+ [MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sight Unseen, Blackbird]

OUTSTANDING SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY DOCUMENTARY

The Battle to Beat Malaria

NOVA PBS [Wingspan Productions, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, NOVA/GBH]

Cosmic Time Machine

Unknown Netflix

Encounters

Netflix [Amblin Television, Boardwalk Pictures, VICE Studios]

Human Footprint

PBS [Day's Edge Productions]

Science Fair: The Series

National Geographic [Muck Media]

OUTSTANDING NATURE DOCUMENTARY

Evolution Earth

PBS [Passion Planet | PBS | Arte France| Love Nature]

The Hummingbird Effect

Nature PBS [Coneflower Productions | The WNET Group | Terra Mater Studios]

Incredible Animal Journeys

National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]

Path of the Panther

National Geographic [Grizzly Creek Films | Wildpath | National Geographic]

Soul of the Ocean

Nature PBS [Howard Hall Productions | The WNET Group | Terra Mater Studios |Mark Fletcher Productions]

OUTSTANDING BUSINESS AND ECONOMIC DOCUMENTARY

Age of Easy Money

FRONTLINE PBS

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul

Netflix

Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

FRONTLINE PBS

Nothing Lasts Forever

Showtime [Kilo Films]

Working: What We Do All Day

Netflix [ Higher Ground | Concordia Studio]

OUTSTANDING CRIME AND JUSTICE DOCUMENTARY

Amber: The Girl Behind the Alert

Peacock [Lusid Media]

Chowchilla

CNN Films | Max [Zipper Bros Films | Sutter Road Picture Company]

El Equipo

Independent Lens PBS [Quiet Pictures LLC]

Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning

HBO | Max [HBO Documentary Films | The Boston Globe | Little Room Films]

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn

Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY

Birthing A Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney

Paramount+

Deciding Vote

The New Yorker Documentary The New Yorker

Last Song From Kabul

Paramount+

The Silent Witness

lifestories.org/films-series/the-silent-witness

The Takeover

Field of Vision

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

FRONTLINE PBS

Free Chol Soo Lee

Independent Lens PBS

Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom

freedomonfire.film [Miraflores Films | Winter on Fire | MakeMake Entertainment | PFX | 1+1 MEDIA |Diamond Docs | Donbas Frontliner | Donetsk Institute of Information]

Great Photo, Lovely Life: Facing a Family’s Secrets

HBO | Max

Hidden Letters

Independent Lens PBS [ITVS]

January 6th

Discovery+ [discovery+ | Propagate]

Lakota Nation vs. United States

AMC+ [Unceded Films, LLC | IFC Films]

Mourning In Lod

Showtime [MTV Documentary Films | Medalia Productions]

Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning

HBO | Max [HBO Documentary Films | The Boston Globe | Little Room Films]

The Stroll

HBO | Max [HBO Documentary Films]

OUTSTANDING NEWS PROGRAM IN SPANISH

Al Punto

Univision

Aquí y Ahora

Univision

Despierta America

Univision

Noticias Telemundo

Telemundo

Noticiero Univision

Univision

OUTSTANDING JOURNALIST IN SPANISH LANGUAGE MEDIA

Victor Andrade

Entravision Communications

Albert Martinez

The Weather Channel en Español

Jorge Ramos

Univision

Pedro Ultreras

Univision

Julio Vaqueiro

Telemundo

OUTSTANDING COVERAGE OF A BREAKING NEWS STORY IN SPANISH

Acapulco Devastado por Otis

Noticiero Univision Univision

Acuérdate de Acapulco

Aquí y Ahora Univision

Guerra en tierra Santa

Aquí y Ahora Univision

Guerra Israel-Hamás

Noticiero Univision Univision

Huracan Otis – Furia Repentina

Noticias Telemundo Telemundo

OUTSTANDING INVESTIGATIVE NEWS COVERAGE IN SPANISH

Las Armas de Ovidio

N+ FOCUS VIX | TelevisaUnivision

Fentanilo llega a la escuela

Aquí y Ahora Univision

Decisiones: Datos y Cambio Climático

The Weather Channel en Español

Executions in Tamaulipas

Noticiero Univision Univision

Si no pagas, no pasas

N+ FOCUS VIX | TelevisaUnivision

OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH

Los buscadores de migrantes perdidos en el desierto de Sonora

BBC News Mundo

The Confession

Fault Lines Al Jazeera

No me olvides: el creciente drama del alzhéimer en la comunidad hispana

Univision News Digital Univision

Río de Armas, Dinero y Muerte

En Punto VIX

Victoria

Op-Docs The New York Times

OUTSTANDING WRITING: NEWS

After Uvalde: Guns, Grief & Texas Politics

FRONTLINE PBS [FRONTLINE | Futuro Investigates | The Texas Tribune]

This Ancient Atrocity

60 Minutes CBS

Clarissa Ward's Exclusive Report From Inside Gaza

CNN

It Happened Here: A Year in Uvalde

20/20 ABC

The Trek: A Migrant's Trail to America

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper CNN

OUTSTANDING RESEARCH: NEWS

Adrift: An AP Investigation

The Associated Press apnews.com

Failure at the Fence

FRONTLINE PBS [FRONTLINE | The Washington Post]

Fentanyl: The Silent Toll

Scripps News

Inside the Uvalde Response

FRONTLINE PBS [ProPublica | FRONTLINE | The Texas Tribune]

The Looting of Cambodia

60 Minutes CBS

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION: NEWS

Black in Vegas

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC

The Freedom to Exist

ABC News Soul of a Nation ABC

Ghost Guns

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic [Muck Media]

GMA’s Maui Strong

08/17/2023 Good Morning America ABC News

TODAY: October 9th, 2023

TODAY NBC

OUTSTANDING VIDEO JOURNALISM

Exclusive: Inside a Ukrainian Battlefield Hospital

The New York Times

Ghost Guns

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic [Muck Media]

MDMA

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic [Muck Media]

Terrorist Oil

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic [Muck Media]

The Trek: A Migrant's Trail to America

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper CNN

OUTSTANDING EDITING: NEWS

Failure at the Fence

FRONTLINE PBS [FRONTLINE | The Washington Post]

Ghost Guns

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic [Muck Media]

Grand Knighthawk: Infiltrating the KKK

Hulu [ABC News Studios | The Associated Press]

It Happened Here: A Year in Uvalde

20/20 ABC

MDMA

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic [Muck Media]

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN: NEWS

50 Years Fly: The Rise, Fall and Revolution of Hip-Hop Fashion

NBC News Digital NBC

A Soldier's Struggle with PTSD

CNN Meet the Press NBC

Stay Tuned

NBC News Digital NBC

Texas Tornado Virtual Explainer

HoyDía Telemundo

The Night Doctrine

ProPublica and The New Yorker

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION: NEWS

CNN News Central

CNN

The Discord Leaks

FRONTLINE PBS [FRONTLINE | The Washington Post]

The Night Doctrine

ProPublica and The New Yorker

OUTSTANDING SOUND: NEWS

Black Market Babies

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic [Muck Media]

Black Market Organs

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic [Muck Media]

MDMA

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic [Muck Media]

The Trek: A Migrant's Trail to America

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper CNN

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION: NEWS

The 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

CNN

Ghost Guns

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic [Muck Media]

MDMA

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller National Geographic [Muck Media]

The Playlist

ABC News Live ABC

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION / SET DECORATION / SCENIC DESIGN: NEWS

The 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

CNN

Hip Hip @50: Rhythms, Rhymes with & Reflection

Soul of a Nation ABC

OUTSTANDING WRITING: DOCUMENTARY

Exposing Parchman

A&E [Good Caper Content | Roc Nation | Red Summer TV ]

Great Photo, Lovely Life: Facing a Family’s Secrets

HBO | Max

Nazis at Nuremberg: The Lost Testimony

National Geographic [Steve Rotfeld Productions]

Netanyahu, America & the Road to War in Gaza

FRONTLINE PBS

The Pigeon Tunnel

Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING RESEARCH: DOCUMENTARY

Global Spyware Scandal: Exposing Pegasus

FRONTLINE PBS [FRONTLINE | Forbidden Film | the Forbidden Stories consortium]

JFK: One Day in America

National Geographic [72 Films | National Geographic]

Take Care of Maya

Netflix [Story Syndicate | Wise Fool]

The Lady Bird Diaries

Hulu [ABC News Studios | Trilogy Films]

Victim/Suspect

Netflix [Motto Pictures | Center for Investigative Reporting Studios]

World War II: From the Front Lines

Netflix [72 Films]

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION: DOCUMENTARY

Another Body

anotherbodyfilm.com [WILLA | Murmuration Productions | Remarkably Calm Productions]

Lakota Nation vs. United States

AMC+ [Unceded Films, LLC, | IFC Films]

The Mission

National Geographic [National Geographic | Lightbox | Mile End Films]

Take Care of Maya

Netflix [Story Syndicate | Wise Fool]

Victim/Suspect

Netflix [Motto Pictures | Center for Investigative Reporting Studios]

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY: DOCUMENTARY

Incredible Animal Journeys

National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]

The Lost Pyramid

Unknown Netflix [A Story Syndicate]

Murder In Big Horn

Showtime [Fairhaven]

The Pigeon Tunnel

Apple TV+ [Ink Factory | Fourth Floor | Jago Films, |Storyteller Productions | 127 Wall]

Swift Justice

The New Yorker Documentary The New Yorker

OUTSTANDING EDITING: DOCUMENTARY

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

Netflix

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived

HBO | Max

Little Richard: I Am Everything

CNN Films | Max [Bungalow Media + Entertainment]

Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning

HBO | Max [HBO Documentary Films | The Boston Globe | Little Room Films]

The Pigeon Tunnel

Apple TV+ [Ink Factory | Fourth Floor | Jago Films, |Storyteller Productions | 127 Wall]

OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN: DOCUMENTARY

Ancient Earth

NOVA PBS [BBC Studios | NOVA | WGBH]

Neighbour Abdi

Op-Docs The New York Times

Nixon’s Reversal

Ovid [Hi-Lo | Lost Nation Pictures]

Who Killed Robert Wone?

Peacock [Jupiter Entertainment]

World War II: From the Front Lines

Netflix [72 Films]

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION: DOCUMENTARY

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived

HBO | Max

Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom

freedomonfire.film [Miraflores Films, Winter on Fire, MakeMake Entertainment, PFX, 1+1MEDIA, Diamond Docs, Donbas Frontliner, Donetsk Institute of Information]

JFK: One Day in America

National Geographic [72 Films]

Navajo Police: Class 57

HBO | Max [Concordia Studios]

World War II: From the Front Lines

Netflix [72 Films]

OUTSTANDING SOUND: DOCUMENTARY

Big Beasts

Apple TV+ [Plimsoll Productions in association with Apple]

Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom

freedomonfire.film [Miraflores Films | Winter on Fire | MakeMake Entertainment | PFX |1+1 MEDIA |Diamond Docs | Donbas Frontliner | Donetsk Institute of Information]

Incredible Animal Journeys

National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]

The Legacy of J. Dilla

The New York Times Presents FX [The New York Times | Left/Right (a North Road company)]

The Lost Pyramid

Unknown Netflix [Story Syndicate]

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION: DOCUMENTARY

Homicide Hunter: The Man With No Face

ID: Investigation Discovery [Jupiter Entertainment]

JFK: One Day in America

National Geographic

To End All War: Oppenheimer & the Atomic Bomb

MSNBC Films MSNBC [NBC News Studios]

Who Killed Robert Wone?

Peacock [Jupiter Entertainment]

Wild Crime: Blood Mountain

Hulu [Lone Wolf Media, ABC News Studios]

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION / SET DECORATION /

SCENIC DESIGN: DOCUMENTARY

Burden of Proof

HBO | Max

Chowchilla

CNN Films | Max [Zipper Bros Films | Sutter Road Picture Company]

The Enfield Poltergeist

Apple TV+ [MetFilm | Concordia Studio | Apple]

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street

Netflix [RadicalMedia]

Stan Lee

Disney + [Marvel Studios]

Who Killed Robert Wone?

Peacock [Jupiter Entertainment]

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE: NEWS

CNN's Fourth in America

CNN

Earthquake in Turkey

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir ABC

FloodFX – Florida Storms (Idalia)

Tracking Idalia The Weather Channel

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT: NEWS

60 Minutes: "It's Time for…"

60 Minutes CBS

ABC News – After The Blast: The Will to Survive

ABC

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview–A Story of Terror, Survival and

Triumph ABC

Moderator

CBS News Face the Nation CBS

Power

The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell CBS

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT: DOCUMENTARY

Giuliani: What Happened to America's Mayor CNN

Incredible Animal Journeys

National Geographic [Plimsoll Productions]

JFK: One Day in America

National Geographic [72 Films]

The Mission

National Geographic [National Geographic | Lightbox | Mile End Films] [ITVS]

Teaser: Free Chol Soo Lee on Independent Lens

Independent Lens PBS

Trailer: The Lady Bird Diaries

Hulu [ABC News Studios | Jump Cut]