Meet the Family of Joan Vasson, “The Golden Bachelorette”

A new video introduces us to the family of the first Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vasson.

What’s Happening:

A new clip from the premiere of The Golden Bachelorette

Joan Vasson, a 61 year old grandmother and school administrator from Rockland, Maryland, appeared as a contestant in the first season of The Golden Bachelor , which premiered with 43 million viewers last fall.

, which premiered with 43 million viewers last fall. After her husband of 32-years tragically passed away, Joan was ready to find love again. However, due to her daughter’s health, she had to make the difficult decision to leave the competition.

Audiences were moved by her strength and her commitment to her family, propelling Vasson forward as a fan favorite.

While her time was cut short, audiences are desperate for more Joan. She is getting another chance to find love on the small screen, and now she gets to hand out the roses.

The Golden Bachelorette premieres Wednesday, September 18th on ABC Hulu

More ABC News: