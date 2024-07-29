Meet the Family of Joan Vasson, “The Golden Bachelorette”

A new video introduces us to the family of the first Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vasson.
What’s Happening:
- A new clip from the premiere of The Golden Bachelorette introduces us to Joan Vasson’s family.
- Joan Vasson, a 61 year old grandmother and school administrator from Rockland, Maryland, appeared as a contestant in the first season of The Golden Bachelor, which premiered with 43 million viewers last fall.
- After her husband of 32-years tragically passed away, Joan was ready to find love again. However, due to her daughter’s health, she had to make the difficult decision to leave the competition.
- Audiences were moved by her strength and her commitment to her family, propelling Vasson forward as a fan favorite.
- While her time was cut short, audiences are desperate for more Joan. She is getting another chance to find love on the small screen, and now she gets to hand out the roses.
- The Golden Bachelorette premieres Wednesday, September 18th on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.
More ABC News:
- ABC has decided not to move forward with multi-camera comedy pilot, Forgive & Forget, starring Ty Burrell.
- ABC has picked up Tim Allen's new family comedy Shifting Gears – however, the original creators of the show have left the series.
- The stars of The Rookie made their SDCC2024 debut in a panel where they shared their favorite moments from Season 6 while teasing what fans can expect in Season 7.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now