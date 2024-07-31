ABC News and ABC Owned Television Stations Launch Climate-Based Programs

ABC News and ABC Owned Television Stations have announced new climate-based programs to keep families and communities safe during extreme weather events.

What’s Happening:

ABC News and ABC Owned Television Stations are announcing Climate Ready, a new editorial initiative created to amplify vital climate preparedness stories focused on ways for viewers to keep their families safe, protect their financial futures, and support their communities during extreme weather events.

Market-specific programming will also be available this week airing across the ABC Owned Television Stations (check local listings) covering solutions to such issues as extreme heat and flooding.

Climate Ready programming is also available on ABC News Live and on ABC Owned Television Stations streaming platforms.

Already Aired:

ABC News chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent Ginger Zee spotlighting the ABC News special Saving the Planet, Saving on Your Lawn, which offers ways to convert water-guzzling lawns into native gardens that are drought-resistant and reduce the risk of flooding.

ABC Owned Television Stations Coverage:

In Hot Subways and Urban Heat , ABC7/WABC-TV New York’s Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Carlo investigates the high temperatures in the city’s subway system by using multiple thermometers to measure both air and surface temperatures. Carlo rides the subway with New Yorkers to find out how they cope with the heat, why it gets so hot underground, and what the city is doing to address this issue.

ABC7/WABC-TV New York’s Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Carlo investigates the high temperatures in the city’s subway system by using multiple thermometers to measure both air and surface temperatures. Carlo rides the subway with New Yorkers to find out how they cope with the heat, why it gets so hot underground, and what the city is doing to address this issue. The 6abc/WPVI-TV Philadelphia special segment, Increase Tree Coverage , looks at Philadelphia’s plan to increase tree coverage highlighting the benefits of CO2 exchange, which aids in preventing soil erosion and water absorption, and how this will ultimately provide more shade to help reduce the urban heat island effect.

, looks at Philadelphia’s plan to increase tree coverage highlighting the benefits of CO2 exchange, which aids in preventing soil erosion and water absorption, and how this will ultimately provide more shade to help reduce the urban heat island effect. ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles’ Cool Pavement Project shares how a community in Los Angeles with some of the hottest temperatures is partnering with the city and North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer to cover pavement in a special reflective coating that reduces surface temps and ambient heat.

shares how a community in Los Angeles with some of the hottest temperatures is partnering with the city and North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer to cover pavement in a special reflective coating that reduces surface temps and ambient heat. ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston sheds light on The South Shore Drainage Project with Sunny Day Street Flooding. The initiative hopes to bring a much-needed pump station to Galveston that could bring relief to residents who withstand hurricanes and rainstorms.

Additional topics to be highlighted throughout the coming months:

Aerial Firefighting

ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco’s “Fire Drones” examines how autonomous helicopters equipped with giant water balloons could help fight wildfires.

Geothermal Systems

ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago’s Blacks in Green explores how a Chicago-based organization is planning to use geothermal heating and cooling to produce more affordable and more sustainable energy for low-income neighborhoods.

Wildfire Go-Bags

ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno’s Wildfire Evacuation Go-Bags shows viewers how to assemble specialized go-bags so they are prepared in case of any emergency.