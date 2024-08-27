New Documentary “Elton John: Never Too Late” Set To Debut on Disney+ Later This Year

Building up to his final performance at Dodger Stadium, a new documentary chronicling the life and times of musical legend Elton John, Elton John: Never Too Late, is set to arrive on Disney+ later this year.

A new documentary following Elton John as he looks back on his life and the early days of his 50-year career is set to debut on Disney+, later this year on December 13th.

Directed by R.J Cutler and David Furnish, Elton John: Never Too Late , is described as an “emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey.”

Set as he prepares for his final concert at the famous Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles (which can also be seen on Disney+

Elton John: Never Too Late will also feature a new, original song from Elton John.

will also feature a new, original song from Elton John. Before its debut on Disney+, the film will also have a limited theatrical run (likely to qualify for various award nominations) on November 15th in the United Kingdom and in the United States.

