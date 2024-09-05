Iconic Figures From Your Youth Showcased In Trailer For New Hulu Documentary “Child Star”

Hulu has released a new trailer for their upcoming documentary starring Demi Lovato, Child Star, set to debut later this month on the platform.

What’s Happening:

  • Hulu has shared the official trailer for their upcoming new documentary, Child Star, directed by and starring Demi Lovato.
  • In the new film, Lovato explores the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight, sitting down with some of the world’s most well-known child stars.
  • Through celebrity interviews, verite scenes, and archival footage, this film deconstructs the stages of  earlier stardom and looks at the entertainment system over the last century.

  • In the film, Lovato sits down with iconic former child stars including:
    • Drew Barrymore
    • Kenan Thompson
    • Christina Ricci
    • Raven-Symone
    • Alyson Stoner
    • Jojo Siwa and more.
  • Together, they will reflect on their personal experiences working in the industry, and share never-before-heard stories, taking a look at the next generation of child actors, and the new media landscape we’re in, which includes social media stars.
  • Child Star arrives on Hulu on September 17th, 2024.

