Iconic Figures From Your Youth Showcased In Trailer For New Hulu Documentary “Child Star”

Hulu has released a new trailer for their upcoming documentary starring Demi Lovato, Child Star, set to debut later this month on the platform.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has shared the official trailer for their upcoming new documentary, Child Star, directed by and starring Demi Lovato.

directed by and starring Demi Lovato. In the new film, Lovato explores the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight, sitting down with some of the world’s most well-known child stars.

Through celebrity interviews, verite scenes, and archival footage, this film deconstructs the stages of earlier stardom and looks at the entertainment system over the last century.

In the film, Lovato sits down with iconic former child stars including: Drew Barrymore Kenan Thompson Christina Ricci Raven-Symone Alyson Stoner Jojo Siwa and more.

Together, they will reflect on their personal experiences working in the industry, and share never-before-heard stories, taking a look at the next generation of child actors, and the new media landscape we’re in, which includes social media stars.

Child Star arrives on Hulu on September 17th, 2024.

