Iconic Figures From Your Youth Showcased In Trailer For New Hulu Documentary “Child Star”

Hulu has released a new trailer for their upcoming documentary starring Demi Lovato, Child Star, set to debut later this month on the platform.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has shared the official trailer for their upcoming new documentary, Child Star, directed by and starring Demi Lovato.
- In the new film, Lovato explores the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight, sitting down with some of the world’s most well-known child stars.
- Through celebrity interviews, verite scenes, and archival footage, this film deconstructs the stages of earlier stardom and looks at the entertainment system over the last century.
- In the film, Lovato sits down with iconic former child stars including:
- Drew Barrymore
- Kenan Thompson
- Christina Ricci
- Raven-Symone
- Alyson Stoner
- Jojo Siwa and more.
- Together, they will reflect on their personal experiences working in the industry, and share never-before-heard stories, taking a look at the next generation of child actors, and the new media landscape we’re in, which includes social media stars.
- Child Star arrives on Hulu on September 17th, 2024.
