A Generation Raised on Social Media Opens Up in the Trailer for FX’s “Social Studies” Docuseries

FX has released the trailer for Social Studies , a new documentary from Emmy Award winning filmmaker/photographer Lauren Greenfield.

, a new documentary from Emmy Award winning filmmaker/photographer Lauren Greenfield. The docuseries delves into the lives of the first generation raised on social media, filmed over the course of a school year in Los Angeles.

The teens featured in the docuseries open up both their lives and phones to offer an intimate glimpse into how social media has reshaped childhood.

From battling bullying, grappling with beauty standards, coping with racism, exploring sexuality, navigating the pressures of constant comparison, and making life-altering decisions, their compelling and relatable experiences take us on a raw, visceral and urgent journey through the challenges of growing up in the digital age.

The series is created, directed, and executive produced by Lauren Greenfield (The Queen of Versailles, Generation Wealth).

Social Studies premieres September 27th on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu

