A Generation Raised on Social Media Opens Up in the Trailer for FX’s “Social Studies” Docuseries

Social Studies, a new documentary from FX is set to dive into the lives of the first generation raised on social media.

  • FX has released the trailer for Social Studies, a new documentary from Emmy Award winning filmmaker/photographer Lauren Greenfield.
  • The docuseries delves into the lives of the first generation raised on social media, filmed over the course of a school year in Los Angeles.
  • The teens featured in the docuseries open up both their lives and phones to offer an intimate glimpse into how social media has reshaped childhood.
  • From battling bullying, grappling with beauty standards, coping with racism, exploring sexuality, navigating the pressures of constant comparison, and making life-altering decisions, their compelling and relatable experiences take us on a raw, visceral and urgent journey through the challenges of growing up in the digital age.
  • The series is created, directed, and executive produced by Lauren Greenfield (The Queen of Versailles, Generation Wealth).
  • Social Studies premieres September 27th on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu.

