Searchlight Pictures Shares Official Trailer for “Hold Your Breath” Ahead of Its October Debut on Hulu

The trailer for Searchlight Pictures’ latest horror film, Hold Your Breath, has been released ahead of its debut on Hulu this October.

If you breathe him in, he'll make you do terrible things. Searchlight Pictures has released the trailer for Hold Your Breath .

Searchlight Pictures has released the trailer for . In dust bowl Oklahoma of the 1930s, a mother (Sarah Paulson) nears the breaking point as she tries to protect her daughters from deadly windstorms and the impact of her own harrowing past. When the older girl tells the legend of the Grey Man to the younger one, the story slips under the skin of the whole family. The Grey Man is a spirit carried like dust in the wind, breathed in, and never to be shaken.

The cast includes Sarah Paulson, Annaleigh Ashford, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Amiah Miller and Bill Heck

The film is written and directed by Karrie Crouse and Will Joines, marking their feature directorial debut.

Hold Your Breath will premiere on Hulu on October 3rd.

