“IMPACT x Nightline” Reports on the Retrial of Karen Read After Jury Deadlocked in First Trial

Karen Read is back on trial for the murder of her Boston police officer boyfriend, and this week’s brand-new episode of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline reports on the controversy around the trial.

The question arises – did Read commit the crime, or is she being framed?

ABC News sits down with those close to the case to learn more about what happened that snowy night, including news-making 20/20 interviews with Karen Read herself, friends of John O’Keefe, and key law enforcement officials close to the investigation. Plus, a new interview with a juror in Karen Read’s first trial.

IMPACT x Nightline – Secrets in the Snow: The Murder Retrial of Karen Read arrives Thursday, April 24th, exclusively on Hulu.

