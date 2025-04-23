“IMPACT x Nightline” Reports on the Retrial of Karen Read After Jury Deadlocked in First Trial

"IMPACT x Nightline – Secrets in the Snow: The Murder Retrial of Karen Read" arrives Thursday, April 24th on Hulu.
Karen Read is back on trial for the murder of her Boston police officer boyfriend, and this week’s brand-new episode of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline reports on the controversy around the trial.

  • In this week’s edition of the Hulu-exclusive docuseries, ABC News chief national correspondent Matt Gutman reports on the retrial of Karen Read, who is charged with the 2022 murder of her then-boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe. After a shocking deadlocked jury in Read’s first trial that took place in 2024, she is back in court as the second trial begins.
  • The question arises – did Read commit the crime, or is she being framed?
  • ABC News sits down with those close to the case to learn more about what happened that snowy night, including news-making 20/20 interviews with Karen Read herself, friends of John O’Keefe, and key law enforcement officials close to the investigation. Plus, a new interview with a juror in Karen Read’s first trial.
  • IMPACT x Nightline – Secrets in the Snow: The Murder Retrial of Karen Read arrives Thursday, April 24th, exclusively on Hulu.

