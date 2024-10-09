Stepping Into the World of Reality TV with the Unexpected Drama of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”

Let me tell you, I have never been much of a reality TV person, but I am unashamedly really getting into the shenanigans on display in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. For those unaware, this is a new Hulu reality series exploring a group known as #MomTok – a group of Mormon mom influencers with whom things got a little scandalous, as some members got caught in the middle of a swinging sex scandal. It was the idea of something very un-Mormon happening to a group of Mormon women that got me intrigued in the first place.

The tea is absolutely flowing in this show, which picks up shortly after the swinging scandal. As you would expect, each episode presents a new piece of drama – but it doesn’t feel as messy coming from these women, who are (for the most part) “good Mormon women.” Not all of them of course… Taylor, one of the show’s main focuses, gets arrested and has to find her place in #MomTok (which she created), which seems to be moving on without her. In fact, we see quite a big time skip between episodes 1 and 2, as Taylor works out some legal troubles.

Meanwhile, there’s Whitney, who is seen almost as a soldier returning home from the war for the group, as she returns to Utah from a brief life in Hawaii. But she is even more trouble, creating unnecessary drama whenever she goes, and would you look at me… I’m taking sides!

It’s fascinating to see a different side of a religion that has often been deemed to be among the most conservative. These women are trying to break the mold of what being a Mormon women is all about – some far more than others. For some, it’s as simple as not wearing Mormon garments and maybe having alcohol. But for others, such as Jennifer Affleck (who is only just related to Ben), being a devout Mormon in all aspects of life is far more important. I guess what I’m trying to say is these women aren’t that different from you and I.

As someone who is relatively new to the world of reality TV, let me say, I’m hooked. I’m about half-way through the season, and all of the drama really keeps me coming back. Will I start watching The Kardashians because of this? Absolutely not. But I’m definitely looking forward to 20 more episodes in season two! Also, I now really want to try a soda from Swig…

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is now streaming only on Hulu.