“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Receives Second Season Pick-Up

After being reportedly in development, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is returning for a second season, whether or not #MomTok can survive it.

What’s Happening:

Hulu The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is already heading into production on its second season.

is already heading into production on its second season. Premiering this past September, the series has been dominant on Hulu’s Top 15 listing and is the first Hulu unscripted series to chart on Nielsen’s streaming rankings, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

. Twenty new episodes have been ordered, with some of the episodes set to debut next spring.

The series follows a group of Utah-living Mormon-following Tiktokers who got into some hot water after controversy arose around “soft swinging” within the couples.

Season one of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is now streaming on Hulu.

More Hulu News: