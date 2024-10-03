Official Trailer and Key Art Revealed for “Family Guy” Hulu Exclusive Halloween Special

by |
Tags: , ,

Hulu has debuted the key art and official trailer for the Family Guy Halloween Special.

What's Happening:

  • The Hulu exclusive Family Guy Halloween special titled Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Cheater will debut on October 14th.
  • This is in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Family Guy.
  • Peter and his friends are determined to dethrone the current champion of Quahog's annual Pumpkin Contest, using any means necessary to achieve their goal.
  • Check out the trailer below.

Special Guests Stars:

  • Glen Powell as Patrick McCloskey, Quahog’s annual Pumpkin Contest the reigning champion
  • Derek Jacobi as “Rupert,” Stewie’s teddy bear

 

Family Guy Cast:

  • Seth MacFarlane
  • Alex Borstein
  • Seth Green
  • Mila Kunis
  • Arif Zahir

Other Halloween Related Articles:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy