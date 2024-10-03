Official Trailer and Key Art Revealed for “Family Guy” Hulu Exclusive Halloween Special

Hulu has debuted the key art and official trailer for the Family Guy Halloween Special.

What's Happening:

The Hulu exclusive Family Guy Halloween special titled Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Cheater will debut on October 14th.

This is in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Family Guy.

. Peter and his friends are determined to dethrone the current champion of Quahog's annual Pumpkin Contest, using any means necessary to achieve their goal.

Check out the trailer below.

Special Guests Stars:

Glen Powell as Patrick McCloskey, Quahog’s annual Pumpkin Contest the reigning champion

Derek Jacobi as “Rupert,” Stewie’s teddy bear

Family Guy Cast:

Seth MacFarlane

Alex Borstein

Seth Green

Mila Kunis

Arif Zahir

