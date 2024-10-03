Official Trailer and Key Art Revealed for “Family Guy” Hulu Exclusive Halloween Special

Hulu has debuted the key art and official trailer for the Family Guy Halloween Special.
What's Happening:
- The Hulu exclusive Family Guy Halloween special titled Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Cheater will debut on October 14th.
- This is in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Family Guy.
- Peter and his friends are determined to dethrone the current champion of Quahog's annual Pumpkin Contest, using any means necessary to achieve their goal.
- Check out the trailer below.
Special Guests Stars:
- Glen Powell as Patrick McCloskey, Quahog’s annual Pumpkin Contest the reigning champion
- Derek Jacobi as “Rupert,” Stewie’s teddy bear
Family Guy Cast:
- Seth MacFarlane
- Alex Borstein
- Seth Green
- Mila Kunis
- Arif Zahir
