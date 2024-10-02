New TV Spot Adds Even More Anticipation For Upcoming “Kiff” Halloween Special

Anticipation is building for the brand-new full-length Kiff Halloween special set to arrive this weekend, and Disney Channel is giving fans a small taste of the fun in a new TV spot for the occasion.

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel viewers are getting a glimpse of the upcoming new Kiff Halloween Special thanks to a short new TV spot.

Halloween Special thanks to a short new TV spot. In the spot, we see more of the Kiff ensemble, including Principal Secretary, Candle Fox, Reggie, and more, all in their Halloween best, not to mention the promise of some kind of Kazoo-based hijinks.

ensemble, including Principal Secretary, Candle Fox, Reggie, and more, all in their Halloween best, not to mention the promise of some kind of Kazoo-based hijinks. The full-length Halloween special, “The Haunting of Miss McGravy’s House,” follows Kiff and her friends as they haunt a house on Halloween to save it from being sold.

Originally announced as part of a stacked Monstober lineup “Halloween Version” of the catchy main title “Creeping Closer.”

Fans need to also know that this is not the anticipated season two premiere of the hit series, but rather one of two full-length specials, the other of which is likely a Christmas/Holiday special.

The second season of the series is due to premiere next year, though a date has not been officially released at this time.

The full series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains of Table Town, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life.

Not only has the show been a hit for Disney Channel, but it has also amassed a following on Disney+

The Kiff Halloween special, “The Haunting of Miss McGravy’s House” is set to air on Saturday, October 5th on Disney Channel. It will arrive later on Disney+ on October 16th.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now