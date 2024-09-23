New “Kiff” Halloween Special, “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” Headline Slate of Disney Channel and Disney Jr. Halloween Programming Featuring New Episodes, Specials, Shorts And More

Disney Channel and Disney Jr. have revealed their spooky fun lineups for the upcoming Halloween season, complete with new episodes, new specials, favorite movies and more!

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel and Disney Jr. have revealed their festive lineups of spooky (yet friendly) programming perfect for the season.

Disney Channel is set to launch Monstober, serving as the destination for Halloween content with movies and series that highlight favorite villains, monsters, and magic.

The event will include the two-episode series premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place , all-new episodes of Big City Greens , Primos , and ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series .

all-new episodes of and . A new stop-motion short, Wickedly Sweet: A Descendants Short Story, and a full-length Kiff Halloween special is slated.

Disney Jr. is hosting their own Halloween programming with Disney Jr. Trick or Treats – a lineup that includes the premiere of the new stop-motion short, Mickey’s Spooky Stories, and Halloween episodes of Disney Jr.’s Ariel, Marvel ’s Spidey & His Amazing Friends, Kindergarten: The Musical and SuperKitties .

and Halloween episodes of and . Check out the full lineups for both networks below.

Full Monstober Lineup:

Kiff full-length Halloween Special – “The Haunting of Miss McGravy’s House”

Debuts Saturday, October 5th on Disney Channel, Wednesday October 16th on Disney+ In this special, Kiff and friends haunt a house on Halloween to save it from being sold. This is also the first of two full-length Kiff specials debuting ahead of the second season of the fan-favorite series set to arrive next year. This special will also feature a new spooky version of the theme song (above), and similar to episodes of the series, a new song (below), “Creeping Closer.”

Big City Greens – “Fortune Feller / No Escape”

Debuts Saturday October 5th on Disney Channel, Wednesday Oct 9th on Disney+ A new episode of the hit Disney Channel series follows Cricket as he tries to avoid a fortune teller’s ominous prediction that he’s going to get a stinky slap. Later, in an inescapable escape room, he must decide between family and his freedom.

Primos – “Summer of Hacienda Chills / Summer of Los Bots”

Debuts Saturday October 5th on Disney Channel, Wednesday October 23rd on Disney+ In this new episode, Tater and Lotlot discover the reason why the summer has been so spooky, and later Tater wants payback for being Gordita’s lab rat.

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series – “Screambrook”

Debuts Saturday, Oct. 5, on Disney Channel; Wednesday, Oct. 9, on Disney+ In this new episode, Humans, zombies and werewolves face off in a Halloween dance battle in “Screambrook.” Plus, the episode features Halloween versions of “We Own the Night,” (above) “Someday” and “Fired Up” (below) from the Disney Original Movie series ZOMBIES.

Wickedly Sweet: A Descendants Short Story

Debuts Saturday, Oct. 26, on Disney Channel In this new stop-motion short, Wickedly Sweet: A Descendants Short Story, Red, Chloe and Bridget got their hands on the Sorcerer’s Cookbook, but things take a wicked turn when Uliana shows up as they sing, dance and cook up some “Wickedly Sweet” tricks and treats.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Two-Episode Series Premiere – “Everything is Not What It Seems” and “Mortal Vibes Only”

Debuts Tuesday, Oct. 29, on Disney Channel; Eight Episodes Available the Next Day on Disney+ Billie, a powerful young wizard, is sent to live in the mortal world with the only wizard teacher who can help her control her powers — Justin Russo.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place “Something Wizard This Way Comes”

Debuts Wednesday, Oct. 30, on Disney Channel and Disney+ On Halloween, Billie tells Roman about Pumpkin Belly, a ghoul who eats anyone whose house isn’t spookily decorated. Meanwhile, Justin, Milo and Giada defend the home from pranksters.

Full Disney Jr. Trick or Treats Lineup:

Disney Jr.’s Ariel – “La Sirenusca”

Debuts Wednesday, Sept. 25, on Disney+; Monday, Sept. 30, on Disney Jr. In this new episode, Ariel and her friends track down a mythological sea creature.

Disney Jr.’s Ariel “The Kite Monster/The Spooky Mirror Trick”

Debuts Wednesday, Sept. 25, on Disney+; Friday, Oct. 4, on Disney Jr. InThe Kite Monster, When Fernie doesn’t believe in the Kite Monster legend like his friends do, he starts to ruin their fun. And in The Spooky Mirror Trick, Flounder uses Ursula’s magic mirror to play a trick on his friends.

Me & Winnie the Pooh – “Rabbit Paints a Pumpkin”

Debuts Wednesday, Sept. 25, on Disney Jr. YouTube and Disney Jr.; Friday, Oct. 16, on Disney+ In the new short, Rabbit discovers her pumpkin is too small for the Hundred Acre Painted Pumpkin Parade.

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie – “A Shadow and a Doubt”

Debuts Monday, Sept. 30, on Disney Jr.; Available now on Disney+ In the new episode, Minnie and Daisy get spooked on a Halloween night campout.

Firebuds – “The Haunted HQ/All Souls’ Surprise”

Debuts Monday, Sept. 30, on Disney Jr.; Available now on Disney+ In The Haunted HQ, The Firebuds investigate their possibly haunted HQ on Halloween. In All Souls’ Surprise, The Firebuds join the Bayani family to celebrate All Souls’ Day.

SuperKitties – “Super Spooky House/Pumpkin Ball”

Debuts Tuesday, Oct. 1, on Disney Jr.; Wednesday, Oct. 23, on Disney+ New episodes for our favorite heroes start In Super Spooky House, where he team faces their fears and enters the Super Spooky House, and in Pumpkin Ball, Where the pumpkin ball is stolen, and it’s up to the SuperKitties to get it back in time for the Halloween party.

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh – “Eeyore Goes Trick or Treating”

Debuts Wednesday, Oct. 2, on Disney Jr. YouTube and Disney Jr.; Wednesday, Oct. 16, on Disney+ In the new short, Pooh Bear takes Eeyore trick-or-treating for the first time.

Debuts Wednesday, Oct. 2, on Disney Jr.; Wednesday, Oct. 9, on Disney+ When their Halloween costumes go missing, the gang has to improvise.

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends – “The Curse of the Corn Dog King/“Zola’s Halloween Heist”

Debuts Thursday, Oct. 3, on Disney Jr., Friday, Oct. 4, on Disney+ In The Curse of the Corn Dog King, The Corn Dog King haunts the Amusement Park, ruining the Halloween fun. And in Zola’s Halloween Heist, Zola puts grown-ups under a spell to get them to bring him all the Halloween candy.

Kindergarten: The Musical – “The Witch and I/Berti and the Beast”

Debuts Friday, Oct. 4, on Disney Jr.; Available now on Disney+ In The Witch and I. Ms. Moreno dresses up in a witch costume, and the kids think she’s a real witch, and in Berti and the Beast, The kindergartners go pumpkin picking, and Berti picks a lumpy, bumpy pumpkin.

Me & Mickey – “Funny Halloween Filters”

Debuts Monday, Oct. 7, on Disney Jr. YouTube and Disney Jr.; Wednesday Oct. 16, on Disney+ In this new short, Mickey shares some of his favorite Halloween filters.

Mickey Mouse Funhouse – “On a Dark and Stormy Night”

Debuts Wednesday, Oct. 9, on Disney+; Friday, Oct. 18, on Disney Jr. In Halloweenville, Goofy is comforted by his pals when he’s afraid of a big storm.

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh – “Rabbit and Bea Make a Jack-O-Lantern”

Debuts Wednesday, Oct. 16, on Disney Jr. YouTube, Disney Jr. and Disney+ In the new short, Pooh Bear helps Rabbit and Bea carve a pumpkin.

