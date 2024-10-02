Phantom Manor Inspired Halloween Sequence Debuts in the Disney Electrical Sky Parade at Disneyland Paris

The popular and incredibly impressive Disney Electrical Sky Parade drone show at Disneyland Paris has debuted a new show scene for Halloween, featuring spooky iconography, and of course, lots of Phantom Manor!

What’s Happening:

An all-new show scene has debuted during the Disney Electrical Sky Parade as part of Disney Halloween Festival at Disneyland Paris.

As the regular section of a show comes to a close, things begin to get spooky and eerie, as creepy imagery and music appear over the infectious and joyous sounds of “Baroque Hoedown.”

Things essentially turn into a celebration of Phantom Manor, with drones taking the shape of the Manor itself, and later a dancing couple from the ballroom – all while a rendition of “Grim Grinning Ghosts” plays.

Even as the show comes to a close, the logo for the Disney Electrical Sky Parade now appears within the shape of a ghost.

You can see the full Halloween segment for yourself in the video below from our friends at DLP Report

🎃 First Look: Premiere performance of the new Halloween drone sequence in the Disney Electrical Sky Parade! pic.twitter.com/bvm0TOIKBv — DLP Report (@DLPReport) October 2, 2024

This special segment will run for the duration of the Disney Halloween Festival through November 3rd, 2024.

Then, for Disney Enchanted Christmas

While it was previously set to close in September, the Disney Electrical Sky Parade will now continue through January 6th, 2025 – allowing it to offer these seasonal additions.

Come January, a brand-new nighttime spectacular

Since debuting this past January, the Disney Electrical Sky Parade

If you can’t get to Disneyland Paris to see it for yourself, you can check out our full video of the show: