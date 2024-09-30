Disney Enchanted Christmas Returns to Disneyland Paris on November 9th for Another Year of Festive Delights

Disney Enchanted Christmas will bring the joy of the season to Disneyland Paris beginning November 9th, with fairytale decorations, enchanting shows and more.

What’s Happening:

Beginning on November 9th, 2024 and running through January 6th, 2025, Disney Enchanted Christmas will bring a festive fairytale winter coat to Disneyland Paris.

Guests will be greeted by the holidays as soon as they enter the park, with the majestic 24-meter-high Christmas tree towering over Main Street, U.S.A.

Snow will fall on Main Street several times a day, leading guests as far as Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Beginning November 16th, Aurora and Prince Phillip from Sleeping Beauty will be meeting with guests once a day in the Castle Courtyard.

Aurora will also appear alongside Cinderella, Belle, Tiana, Jasmine, Rapunzel, Ariel and Snow White for an enchanting interlude, “Disney Princesses Holiday Season Celebration.”

Meanwhile, other Disney characters, such as Stitch, Goofy and Jack Skellington, will don their best Santa cosplay, while jolly old Saint Nick himself will also be available to take pictures with guests.

Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade will return twice daily, even lighting up at night for an extra dose of magic.

The Videopolis Theatre in Discoveryland will host “Let’s Sing Christmas,” featuring Mickey, Minnie and their friends singing and dancing to traditional Christmas carols, with lyrics displayed in real-time on-screen.

At the end of the day, guests can watch as characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Santa Claus, Horace and Clarabelle get together in Town Square for a sparkling, high-spirited reunion.

The popular Disney Electrical Sky Parade will conclude its run with a special festive finale, including famous Nutcrackers, Christmas trees, gifts, and even giant candy canes. Other new scenes will pay tribute to “ it's a small world

Plenty of speciality culinary delights will be available for the season, from a chestnut mousse with a blackcurrant insert to share, or a Mickey Mouse-shaped gingerbread. This will also include the return of the Chalets Gourmand located at La Place de Rémy and Rue de Paris in Walt Disney Studios Park and Chalets Gourmand in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park.

Festive merchandise will include a Loungefly backpack shaped like Santa’s letter box, plush of Mickey and Minnie in their festive outfits, and a special Disneyland Paris edition of Monopoly.

Nearby, the Disneyland Hotel will celebrate its first holiday season since its grand reopening with traditional Christmas décor, and a new show featuring the appearance of The Keeper of Time and the Winter Light.

The Disneyland Hotel will offer refined Christmas-inspired gourmet dining, with themed desserts available at the Royal Banquet Buffet Restaurant, as well as a selection of exclusive drinks at the Fleur de Lys Bar. Festive menus will also be available for both Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Finally, Disneyland Paris will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a spectacular fireworks display, while the park remains open until 1:00 a.m. to ring in 2025.