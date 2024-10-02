Review: Hulu’s “She Taught Love” Is A Cozy And Gorgeous New Romantic Drama

You’ve finally found the one. While the start is a bit rocky, you know this is something you’ve never felt before. Yet, there’s an unfortunate catch. They are sick. Not “seasonal allergies” sick, but “less than a year left” sick. Can the love still flow? Will the bond be stronger? Andscape and Hulu’s new film She Taught Love looks at a relationship with a ticking clock always right off screen.

Written by and starring Darrell Britt-Gibson, the film follows his character Frank Cooper, an aspiring actor who is constantly destroying his own path towards success. That is, until his constant grocery store flirting leads to a date with Mali Waters, played by Arsema Thomas. She is a successful sports agent who is trying to savor the time she has left, as she’s been diagnosed with cancer and given a possible end-of-life timeline.

The two hit it off and the truest of love connections start to form. Frank starts to feel a sense of purpose, while Mali begins to find a connection she’s desperately wanted during this process. However, roadblocks are visible from a million miles away as the two work to not only stay connected, but fix their own problems along the way.

This is a Hulu release, in conjunction with Andscape, so, let me succinctly say…they did not have to pop off like this! When it comes to streaming specific releases, especially romantic dramas, I expect the production quality to be that of a Hyundai Sonata’s back-up camera (non-derogatory). I know how budgets are for streaming-only releases nowadays, so I don’t expect much. Yet, director Nate Edwards and Cinematographer Justin Derry have created a lived-in, immensely cozy world where, from the jump, the characters feel known. At various moments throughout the film, various dialogue less shots left me speechless. You can feel the warmth radiating off the screen.

Now, the romantic drama is wonderfully done, especially for a concept that many could call “overplayed”. The cancer-based romance is frequent, yet it’s never cloying. Again, the film feels lived in. The stakes remain high when someone’s life is at stake, but it never becomes melodramatic. This also lies within the hands of the fabulous actors, as Britt-Gibson and Thomas both have a magnetic chemistry that is palpable through every moment, good and bad.

It’s a true shame this film was slapped onto Hulu with little fanfare, as in another world, this would become a big social media favorite and stay steady within Hulu’s Top 15 list. Not to sound like an 87-year-old car fanatic, but they really don’t make ‘em like this anymore. Adult film fare is now separated into two categories: blockbusters and indie dramas. So to receive a mid-budget romantic drama this confident in its abilities immediately sent to a streaming service? We must savor it.

As the fall weather slowly creeps in, the Halloween decorations go up around the neighborhood, and the apple cider is warmed on the stove, a movie as cozy as this one should be added to your at-home viewing list.

She Taught Love is now streaming on Hulu.