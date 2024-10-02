“Modern Family” Star Ed O’Neill Joins Hulu’s “All’s Fair”

The actor joins Kim Kardashian in the upcoming project from Ryan Murphy.
Casting News:
- Variety reports that Ed O’Neill has joined the cast of Hulu’s upcoming legal drama All’s Fair as a recurring character.
- Part of Ryan Murphy’s overall deal with Disney, the series stars Kardashian, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor, and Matthew Noszka.
- Halle Berry joined the project back in July, but dropped out due to scheduling conflicts only a week later.
- Details about the new series are scarce, but it is believed to follow a divorce lawyer (Kardashian) at an all-female law firm in Los Angeles.
- O’Neill is best known for his roles in Married… With Children and Modern Family. He received three Emmy nominations for the latter. He was also seen on FX’s limited series Clip, which saw the actor take on the role of former LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling.
- Murphy serves as writer, executive producer and director on All’s Fair. Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene, Richard Levine will also serve as writers and executive producers. Kardashian, Close, Watts, Nash, Paulso, Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, and Scot Robertson are also executive producers on the upcoming series.
- 20th Television produces alongside Ryan Murphy Television.
Read More Hulu: