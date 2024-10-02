ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline” to Tackle the Real Story Behind “The Blind Side”

The latest edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline will focus on the true story behind the award-winning film The Blind Side.

As explored in the award-winning hit movie, The Blind Side, the Tuohy family took in Oher as a high schooler before he entered the NFL as a first-round pick.

In 2023, Oher sued the Tuohys and claimed that they exploited him and withheld his share of the movie profits, which the Tuohys vehemently denied.

explores the story by talking to experts and Oher’s teammates, before returning to his hometown of Memphis to unpack how he feels everything went so wrong. The episode features a new interview with Trip Fountain, a former high school football teammate and friend of Michael’s, and archival footage from ABC News featuring interviews with Michael Oher and the Tuohys.

IMPACT x Nightline: Behind the Blind Side – Tackling the Truth arrives Thursday, October 3rd, exclusively on Hulu.

