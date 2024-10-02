ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline” to Tackle the Real Story Behind “The Blind Side”

by |
Tags: , , , ,

The latest edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline will focus on the true story behind the award-winning film The Blind Side.

What’s Happening:

  • A new episode of the Hulu exclusive series from ABC News Studios is set to delve into the fallout between Super Bowl-winning offensive tackle Michael Oher and the Tuohy family, who took him in during high school.
  • As explored in the award-winning hit movie, The Blind Side, the Tuohy family took in Oher as a high schooler before he entered the NFL as a first-round pick.
  • In 2023, Oher sued the Tuohys and claimed that they exploited him and withheld his share of the movie profits, which the Tuohys vehemently denied.
  • IMPACT x Nightline explores the story by talking to experts and Oher’s teammates, before returning to his hometown of Memphis to unpack how he feels everything went so wrong.
  • The episode features a new interview with Trip Fountain, a former high school football teammate and friend of Michael’s, and archival footage from ABC News featuring interviews with Michael Oher and the Tuohys.
  • Additional interviews include the following:
    • Michael Sokolove, the most recent journalist to interview Michael
    • Kelley Carter, ABC News entertainment contributor
    • Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal contributor and defense attorney
  • IMPACT x Nightline: Behind the Blind Side – Tackling the Truth arrives Thursday, October 3rd, exclusively on Hulu.

More Hulu News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning