ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline” to Tackle the Real Story Behind “The Blind Side”

The latest edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline will focus on the true story behind the award-winning film The Blind Side.
What’s Happening:
- A new episode of the Hulu exclusive series from ABC News Studios is set to delve into the fallout between Super Bowl-winning offensive tackle Michael Oher and the Tuohy family, who took him in during high school.
- As explored in the award-winning hit movie, The Blind Side, the Tuohy family took in Oher as a high schooler before he entered the NFL as a first-round pick.
- In 2023, Oher sued the Tuohys and claimed that they exploited him and withheld his share of the movie profits, which the Tuohys vehemently denied.
- IMPACT x Nightline explores the story by talking to experts and Oher’s teammates, before returning to his hometown of Memphis to unpack how he feels everything went so wrong.
- The episode features a new interview with Trip Fountain, a former high school football teammate and friend of Michael’s, and archival footage from ABC News featuring interviews with Michael Oher and the Tuohys.
- Additional interviews include the following:
- Michael Sokolove, the most recent journalist to interview Michael
- Kelley Carter, ABC News entertainment contributor
- Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal contributor and defense attorney
- IMPACT x Nightline: Behind the Blind Side – Tackling the Truth arrives Thursday, October 3rd, exclusively on Hulu.
