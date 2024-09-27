“Black Cake” Canceled at Hulu After One Season

Another series has been canceled by Hulu, this time it’s Black Cake, which only received one season.

What’s Happening:

is not in the works at Hulu. With 10 months having passed since the release of the first and only season, it’s not a huge surprise that the show is not getting renewed.

There was reportedly talk that Netflix had shown interest in picking up the acclaimed drama, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

In fact, Netflix was among the original suitors for the project, which eventually landed at Hulu following a bidding war.

This marks the second series to be canceled at Hulu today, following Onyx Collectives’ UnPrisoned .

Based on The New York Times-bestselling book by Charmaine Wilkerson, Black Cake is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting. The story takes place in Jamaica, Italy, Scotland, England and Southern California.

is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting. The story takes place in Jamaica, Italy, Scotland, England and Southern California. The series starred Mia Isaac, Adrienne Warren, Chipo Chung, Ashley Thomas, Lashay Anderson, Faith Alabi and Glynn Turman, as well as recurring guest stars Ahmed Eljah, Simon Wan, and Sonita Henry.

All episodes of Black Cake are now streaming on Hulu