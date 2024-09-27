Hulu Cancels Onyx Collective’s “UnPrisoned” After Two Seasons

UnPrisoned, the Hulu comedy drama series from Onyx Collective, will not be returning for a third season.
What’s Happening:
- TVLine reports that Hulu’s UnPrisoned will not be renewed for a third season, ending its two season run at the streamer.
- Series star and executive producer Kerry Washington first broke the news via a post on X today, which you can see below.
- Inspired by creator Tracy McMillan’s life, UnPrisoned follows a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist, social media influencer and single mom, Paige Alexander (Washington), whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad, Edwin Alexander (Delroy Lindo), gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.
- In the recently released second season, the Alexander family is still a mess. Paige’s therapy practice is in trouble, Finn’s anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever. The family needs help, and it’s time to call in a professional – OTHER than Paige. The Alexanders turn to a “family radical healing coach,” who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds and family secrets holding them back.
- The cast includes:
- Kerry Washington as “Paige”
- Delroy Lindo as “Edwin”
- Faly Rakotohavana as “Finn”
- Marque Richardson as “Mal”
- Jordyn McIntosh as “Little Paige”
- Jee Young Han as “Esti”
- All episodes of UnPrisoned are now streaming on Hulu.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now