Hulu Shares Trailer and Key Art for Second Season of Onyx Collective’s “UnPrisoned”

Hulu has shared the key art and trailer for the second season of Onyx Collective’s UnPrisoned, which premieres on Wednesday, July 17th.

The Kerry Washington-starring UnPrisoned is back for a second season, and Hulu have just released a new trailer for it.

is back for a second season, and Hulu have just released a new trailer for it. The Alexander family is still a mess. Paige’s therapy practice is in trouble, Finn’s anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever. The family needs help, and it’s time to call in a professional – OTHER than Paige. The Alexanders turn to a “family radical healing coach,” who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds and family secrets holding them back.

The cast includes: Kerry Washington as “Paige” Delroy Lindo as “Edwin” Faly Rakotohavana as “Finn” Marque Richardson as “Mal” Jordyn McIntosh as “Little Paige” Jee Young Han as “Esti”

Guest stars this season will include: John Stamos as “Murphy” Brenda Strong as “Nadine” Brandee Evans as “Ava” Oliver Hudson as “Johnny” Jamie Chung as “Kiki”



The series is executive produced by Tracy McMillan, Yvette Lee Bowser and Washington alongside Pilar Savone, through their Simpson Street production company, and Lindo. Joy Gorman Wettels and Jen Braeden also executive produce.

All eight episodes of UnPrisoned Season 2 premiere Wednesday July 17th on Hulu.