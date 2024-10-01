Heather McMahan’s Comedy Special “Breadwinner” Coming to Hulu on October 11th

The second stand-up special from comedian and podcaster Heather McMahan, Breadwinner, is set to make its debut October 11th on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports

contains material like the pressure of McMahan’s financial support, the perils of being a golf widow, planning a wedding on an overblown budget, relating to in-laws and more. You can find McMahan’s first stand-up special, Son I Never Had , over at Netflix. She also hosts the popular podcast Absolutely Not .

, over at Netflix. She also hosts the popular podcast . The special comes as Hulu is making a concerted effort to branch into the stand-up realm by launching its Hularious

Specials from Jim Gaffigan, Bill Burr, Roy Wood Jr., Ilana Glazer, Atsuko Okatsuka, Jessica Kirson and Chris Distefano are forthcoming, with more to be unveiled.

New specials will arrive on a monthly basis, with the mantra being “very much quality over quantity,” according to Hulu’s head of scripted content, Jordan Helman.

Hulu is also launching a curated collection of licensed stand-up specials ranging from iconic comedy specials to recent releases from 800 Pound Gorilla and Comedy Dynamics, among others.

