Heather McMahan’s Comedy Special “Breadwinner” Coming to Hulu on October 11th

by |
Tags: , , ,

The second stand-up special from comedian and podcaster Heather McMahan, Breadwinner, is set to make its debut October 11th on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that the one-hour special, filmed over two nights at the historic Fox Theatre in Atlanta, will pay tribute to McMahan’s southern roots.
  • Breadwinner contains material like the pressure of McMahan’s financial support, the perils of being a golf widow, planning a wedding on an overblown budget, relating to in-laws and more.
  • You can find McMahan’s first stand-up special, Son I Never Had, over at Netflix. She also hosts the popular podcast Absolutely Not.
  • The special comes as Hulu is making a concerted effort to branch into the stand-up realm by launching its Hularious brand.
  • Specials from Jim Gaffigan, Bill Burr, Roy Wood Jr., Ilana Glazer, Atsuko Okatsuka, Jessica Kirson and Chris Distefano are forthcoming, with more to be unveiled.
  • New specials will arrive on a monthly basis, with the mantra being “very much quality over quantity,” according to Hulu’s head of scripted content, Jordan Helman.
  • Hulu is also launching a curated collection of licensed stand-up specials ranging from iconic comedy specials to recent releases from 800 Pound Gorilla and Comedy Dynamics, among others.

More Hulu News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning