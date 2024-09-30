Hulu Lands US Streaming Rights for “Abracadaver”

The Mexican heist comedy explores the story of three magician brothers from the circus who are tasked with stealing a mummy worth millions of dollars.
The highly anticipated magical heist comedy from Mexico has found a US home on the streamer.

  • Deadline exclusively reports that Hulu has acquired the US streaming rights for Abracadaver.
  • Produced by Guido Rud of FilmSharks and Pancho Rodriguez, the Mexican comedy film will hit the streaming service this Wednesday.
  • The film, written and directed by Rodriguez, explores the tale of three magician brothers from the circus who team up to steal a twin mummy. Valued at millions of dollars and hidden in an impenetrable fortress, the trio will have to complete the heist to save their family lineage.
  • Abracadaver stars Alberto Estrella, Denisse Corona, Pablo Abitia, Olaff Herrera, Iannis Guerrero, Dagoberto Gama, Constanza Andrade and José Sefami.
  • The comedy flick was filmed in Guadalajara, Mexico.
  • Rud shared his excitement in the streaming deal, stating “Since the development of the project it has been a true pleasure working with one of the very best teams in the industry. I am so thankful for the great journey it was to collaborate with Hulu’s team.”
  • Check out the trailer below:

