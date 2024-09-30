New Comedy Special from Chris Distefano Coming to Hulu as Part of New Hularious Brand

The latest comedy special announced for Hulu’s new Hularious brand will be from comedian Chris Distefano, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

Distefano’s latest hour of comedy, titled It’s Just Unfortunate , is being executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel.

, is being executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel. It’s currently expected to bow on the streamer in early 2025 as it makes a push into the stand-up comedy world after the market has been dominated by Netflix in recent years.

The special is part of Hulu’s new Hularious brand, which launches in November with a new special from Jim Gaffigan.

Specials from Bill Burr, Roy Wood Jr., Ilana Glazer, Atsuko Okatsuka and Jessica Kirson are also forthcoming, with more to be unveiled.

New specials will arrive on a monthly basis, with the mantra being “very much quality over quantity,” according to Hulu’s head of scripted content, Jordan Helman.

Hulu is also launching a curated collection of licensed stand-up specials ranging from iconic comedy specials to recent releases from 800 Pound Gorilla and Comedy Dynamics, among others.

Last year, Distefano became the first stand-up comedian to sell out both Radio City Music Hall and the Theater at Madison Square Garden on consecutive nights.

In addition to co-hosting a pair of hit podcasts, he has also appeared in a number of projects for MTV, IFC and Netflix.