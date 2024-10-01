A Horrifying Treat Awaits in the Trailer for the Latest Installment of FX’s “American Horror Stories”

You're in for a horrifying treat with the debut of the trailer for the latest installment of FX’s American Horror Stories.
What’s Happening:
- American Horror Stories, the episodic spin-off of the long-running anthology series American Horror Story, returns to Hulu later this month with five new episodes.
- Each episode will highlight a different spooky story sure to give viewers an extra scare. Those stories are:
- “Backrooms”
- “The Thing Under the Bed”
- “Clone”
- “Leprechaun”
- “X”
- The new season will debut as part of the annual Huluween event on the streamer.
- This new collection of episodes will star June Squibb, Henry Winkler, Michael Imperioli, Victor Garber, Angel Bismark Curiel, and more.
- All five episodes debut on Hulu on October 15th in the United States, with the series airing on Disney+ internationally.
