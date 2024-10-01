A Horrifying Treat Awaits in the Trailer for the Latest Installment of FX’s “American Horror Stories”

You're in for a horrifying treat with the debut of the trailer for the latest installment of FX’s American Horror Stories.

What’s Happening:

American Horror Stories , the episodic spin-off of the long-running anthology series American Horror Story , returns to Hulu

, the episodic spin-off of the long-running anthology series , returns to Each episode will highlight a different spooky story sure to give viewers an extra scare. Those stories are: “Backrooms” “The Thing Under the Bed” “Clone” “Leprechaun” “X”

The new season will debut as part of the annual Huluween event on the streamer.

This new collection of episodes will star June Squibb, Henry Winkler, Michael Imperioli, Victor Garber, Angel Bismark Curiel, and more.

All five episodes debut on Hulu on October 15th in the United States, with the series airing on Disney+

