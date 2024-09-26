Four Cast Members Join Hulu’s Amanda Knox Limited Series

Four actors have been set for lead roles opposite Grace Van Patten in Hulu’s upcoming Amanda Knox limited series.

What’s Happening:

Deadline

Amanda is based on the true story of how Amanda Knox was wrongfully convicted for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free.

Hoogenakker plays Amanda Knox’s (Van Patten) fun-loving but stoic father who, despite his divorce from her mother, is a great dad to his daughters. He leads the charge to defend his daughter in the press.

Acquaroli portrays Giuliano Mignini, the Italian prosecutor in Amanda Knox’s case. A man with a need to prove himself, he’s convinced of Amanda’s involvement in the murder from the jump, and he finds his life and legacy defined by his relationship to her.

De Domenico is Raffaele Sollecito, Amanda Knox’s boyfriend at the time of the murder and oft-forgotten co-defendant, a kid of deep principle, who was drawn into her horror story by sheer chance.

Mattei plays Monica Napoleoni, the sharp, fashionable, and aggressive head of the homicide division in Perugia, and Mignini’s right hand. She is convinced of Amanda and Raffaele’s guilt and is unrelenting in her pursuit of them.

Produced by Knox herself, the series will follow the story of her wrongful conviction for killing her roommate in Italy.

The series was originally set to star and be executive produced by Margaret Qualley, but she had to leave due to scheduling conflicts.

This eight-episode limited series currently has no premiere timeline.