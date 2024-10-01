FX Picks Up Sterlin Harajo Drama Pilot Starring Ethan Hawke

The new series reunites the Reservation Dogs showrunner with the actor, who appeared in the second to last episode of the Emmy nomination show.
New Series:
- Deadline reports that FX has picked up a new drama pilot by Sterlin Harjo, which will star Ethan Hawke.
- The news source broke the information about the pilot back in February, which centers around a man who knows too much.
- The pilot also stars Keith David, Siena East, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tim Blake Nelson, Scott Shepherd, Racy Letts, Kyle Maclachlan and Macon Blair.
- Speaking to Deadline on the Emmy’s red carpet, Harjo shared “There’s a pilot I made this year called The Sensitive Kind starring Ethan Hawke—I think it’s coming.”
- Harjo serves as writer and director on the pilot, sharing the role of executive producer with Hawke and Garrett Basch. The project is a part of Harjo’s overall deal with the network.
- After an award-filled three-season run with Reservation Dogs, FX’s John Landgraf told Deadline that they were focusing on finding a worthy successor to the series.
- Earlier today, Harjo made the 2024 MacArthur Fellows list.
Read More FX: