Evan Peters Set to Star in Ryan Murphy’s “The Beauty” on FX

Peters is reuniting with director/producer Ryan Murphy on the new series, which explores a deadly STD that makes those infected beautiful. Peters is joined by Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope and Ashton Kutcher.

Producer Ryan Murphy is bringing a new series to FX under his overall deal with Disney. Actor Evan Peters will reunite with the producer/director for the comic book adaptation.

The Beauty, a new series featuring Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope and Ashton Kutcher. Peters, Ramos and Pope will also serve as executive producers.

a new series featuring Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope and Ashton Kutcher. Peters, Ramos and Pope will also serve as executive producers. Based on the comic books of the same name by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, The Beauty is co-created, written and executive produced by Murphy and Matt Hodgson.

is co-created, written and executive produced by Murphy and Matt Hodgson. Production on the 11-episode first season is expected to begin sometime this November. Currently, Murphy has not revealed any plot or character details.

The 2016 graphic novel explores an STD that makes those infected beautiful. The deadly disease, known as “the Beauty,” is suspected of being a government made illness. Following detectives Drew Foster and Kara Vaughn, the pair will attempt to get to the bottom of this gorgeously deadly disease as they encounter corrupt politicians, federal agents, and a mercenary hunting them down.

It is expected the main characters will stay the same, with a search for a female star ongoing. It is likely Peters will play Vaugh. Kutcher is rumored to be playing a tech billionaire.

Talk surrounding the series started in June when it was revealed that Peters and Murphy were pairing up again. In August, Ramos, Pope and Kutcher were either set or in negotiations to join the series. Kutcher’s involvement predates the current arrest and indictment of long term friend Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The series is produced by 20th Television with Ryan Murphy Television.

