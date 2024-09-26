Behind the Horror: The Personal and Collaborative Journey of FX’s “Grotesquerie”

With the premiere of FX's Grotesquerie, viewers were introduced to a chilling new drama that explores some of today’s most unsettling fears. Co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed that the 10-episode series is a deeply personal project, confronting existential dread and humanity's ongoing struggle with good and evil. "It was kind of a very personal piece," Murphy shared during a press conference before the premiere. “It was a meditation on what I think is going on in the world and what we’re all going through… are these end times? And if so, what can we do to fight and keep our humanity?”

The show follows Detective Lois Tryon, played by Niecy Nash-Betts, as she investigates a series of heinous crimes that have unsettled a small community. Lois feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone – or something – is taunting her. At home, she grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care, and her own inner demons. With no leads, she turns to Sister Megan, a nun and journalist portrayed by Micaela Diamond, for help. Together, they delve into a sinister web of mystery that raises more questions than answers.

Murphy’s creative process for Grotesquerie was notably more intimate than his previous projects. "I didn’t really have a big writers’ room," he admitted. Instead, he collaborated closely with Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, making the writing process reflective of his personal concerns about the state of the world. "I was writing something very personal to me about what I thought was happening in the world," Murphy explained, emphasizing the smaller, tight-knit nature of the creative team.

For actress Niecy Nash-Betts, Grotesquerie provided an opportunity to explore a different side of her craft. Known for her comedic roles, Nash-Betts had been steadily transitioning into drama, which she found profoundly rewarding. "I’m grateful that I have a duality in my art," she said. "I didn’t know how cathartic it was… how healing it could be sometimes to be able to revisit emotions and share them onscreen."

Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who portrays Father Charlie, spoke about the intensity of his role, particularly after playing Lyle Menendez in another Murphy project, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. The shift between the two demanding roles left little time for a break. "There was no time in between, and there was no decompression," Chavez revealed. However, working on Grotesquerie allowed him to lean on his instincts. "The benefit of playing Father Charlie is that I could really just follow my impulses."

Courtney B. Vance, who plays Marshall Tryon, husband to Nash-Betts' character, emphasized that the real horror in the show lies within the family dynamic, rather than the supernatural elements. "I really felt that the horror was in our family," Vance explained. "She's dealing with demons and nuns and priests… and then she comes home, and she's dealing with worse."

Micaela Diamond, who plays Sister Megan, discussed the unique challenges of portraying a nun in a genre that often casts these figures in unsettling roles. "I think nuns are really concealed and inaccessible, so your fantasy about them can kind of run wild," Diamond noted. She explained how Grotesquerie taps into the horror-nun genre, questioning morality and corruption. "If nuns have trouble being good, what happens to the rest of us?" she asked.

Veteran actress Lesley Manville, who stars as Nurse Redd, praised the collaboration with Murphy, expressing gratitude for the creative freedom she experienced on set. "I was really flattered and impressed by the way he tailored it for me to play Nurse Redd," Manville shared. The atmosphere on set allowed her to explore the character in new and unexpected ways. "There was a kind of freedom… it reminded me of a theatre rehearsal room," she reflected.

FX’s Grotesquerie weaves together a suspenseful and complex narrative. Whether through the lens of family dynamics, moral ambiguity, or existential dread, the series offers a deeply engaging and thought-provoking exploration of modern anxieties. With a cast that also includes Travis Kelce, the show promises to deliver more twists and revelations in the episodes to come.

The first two episodes of Grotesquerie are now streaming on Hulu. New episodes air on Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.