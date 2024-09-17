JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Story Now Moving Forward For “American Love Story” At FX

A new American Story entry is moving forward at FX, with the new American Love Story moving forward, telling the story of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

A new entry into the American Story franchise at FX is closer to reality as Executive Producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson confirmed that American Love Story is moving forward at the network with a story recounting John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.

back in 2016, also told that “We have great scripts on that [story]. We’re trying to figure out when it’ll land.” The new series, American Love Story, was originally announced back in 2021, when a season of American Crime Story was revealed that was focused on Studio 54. This would be the fourth installment of that series, which follows “The People Vs. O.J. Simpson,” “The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” and “Impeachment,” which focused on the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinski scandal.

As for the American Story franchise, the latest edition – American Sports Story – focused on Aaron Hernandez, debuts on FX tonight, September 17th, with new episodes weekly.