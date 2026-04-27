Disney Teases When Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Will Return to the Magic Kingdom This Fall

The Pumpkin Hour is upon us – read carefully!

Can you believe that we're already Halfway to Halloween? As is usually the case, Disney is celebrating by announcing that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return to the Magic Kingdom this year beginning August 7.

What’s Happening:

This ever-popular Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return to the Magic Kingdom this fall, complete with spellbinding entertainment and favorite Disney characters dressed in their Halloween best.

Each year, the park celebrates the season during this event, with offerings that include exclusive entertainment, Halloween-themed food and beverages, photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and character greetings, only for those who attend the party.

Guests can also dress up and show off your most creative Disney-themed costume and see the Headless Horseman stalk the streets. Favorite rides get a little spookier at the park, and you may even run into a witch or three.

While so far, details are scarce, Disney has teased when the event will kick off with a haunted poem: When the pumpkin hour chimes just right, A clock Unveils secrets within siGht. 🎃 Check the hands, then coUnt the patch, the harveSt holds the first date to caTch! 🕰️

If you read the details, it will reveal that the first Halloween Party will take place on August 7, 2026.

At this time, Disney has not shared anything regarding new or returning experiences, but we'll be sure to keep you updated as soon as we find out!

We're also likely to get all of the event dates at some point this week, as well as ticketing information.

In the meantime, unleash your spooky side by taking a look back at the tricks and treats of last year's event.

More Walt Disney World News: