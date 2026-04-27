Disney Teases When Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Will Return to the Magic Kingdom This Fall

The Pumpkin Hour is upon us – read carefully!

Can you believe that we're already Halfway to Halloween? As is usually the case, Disney is celebrating by announcing that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return to the Magic Kingdom this year beginning August 7.

What’s Happening:

  • This ever-popular Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return to the Magic Kingdom this fall, complete with spellbinding entertainment and favorite Disney characters dressed in their Halloween best.
  • Each year, the park celebrates the season during this event, with offerings that include exclusive entertainment, Halloween-themed food and beverages, photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and character greetings, only for those who attend the party. 
  • Guests can also dress up and show off your most creative Disney-themed costume and see the Headless Horseman stalk the streets. Favorite rides get a little spookier at the park, and you may even run into a witch or three.
  • While so far, details are scarce, Disney has teased when the event will kick off with a haunted poem:
    • When the pumpkin hour chimes just right, A clock Unveils secrets within siGht. 🎃 Check the hands, then coUnt the patch, the harveSt holds the first date to caTch! 🕰️
  • If you read the details, it will reveal that the first Halloween Party will take place on August 7, 2026.

  • At this time, Disney has not shared anything regarding new or returning experiences, but we'll be sure to keep you updated as soon as we find out!
  • We're also likely to get all of the event dates at some point this week, as well as ticketing information.
  • In the meantime, unleash your spooky side by taking a look back at the tricks and treats of last year's event.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com