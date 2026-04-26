Meet Abigail: A Former Make-A-Wish Kid Who is Now Helping Dreams Come True as a Walt Disney World Cast Member
The Story of Abigail Hoyle's Unforgettable Disney Wish
Disney shared a heartwarming story on ABC's Good Morning America about a cast member who was once a Make-A-Wish recipient, who is now returning the favor to a new generation.
What's Happening:
- The story from GMA focuses on Abigail Hoyle's journey with Disney and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which began 15 years ago when her wish to visit Walt Disney World came true.
- Now, Abigail is making magic on the other side, helping Make-A-Wish children experience the same joy as a cast member at the parks.
- Abigial is part of the entertainment team at Walt Disney World, where she helps kids and families meet with some of their favorite characters.
- Disney is the foundation's largest wish maker – granting a wish every hour of every day! That is exemplified by featured Wish kid Paxton, whose dream to visit Walt Disney World is showcased.
- Paxton and his family became the first to visit the newly renovated Wish Lounge – a dedicated quiet space for Make-A-Wish families.
- This featured story comes as Disney and Make-A-Wish celebrate this year's Week of Wishes.
More Walt Disney World News:
- A new patent filed by Disney could see the way safety checks are conducted on attractions at Disney Parks be updated and streamlined.
- More new Bluey merchandise is arriving at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Disney Store, bringing Bluey and Bingo into the parks and beyond!
- A classic piece of Disney dating back to the 1920s is being recreated in the new Walt Disney Studios Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- As Rock 'n' Roller Coaster prepares for the imminent arrival of The Muppets, the attraction building and surrounding courtyard has gotten a new grey look.
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