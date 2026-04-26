Meet Abigail: A Former Make-A-Wish Kid Who is Now Helping Dreams Come True as a Walt Disney World Cast Member

Disney shared a heartwarming story on ABC's Good Morning America about a cast member who was once a Make-A-Wish recipient, who is now returning the favor to a new generation.

What's Happening:

The story from GMA focuses on Abigail Hoyle's journey with Disney and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which began 15 years ago when her wish to visit Walt Disney World came true.

Now, Abigail is making magic on the other side, helping Make-A-Wish children experience the same joy as a cast member at the parks.

Abigial is part of the entertainment team at Walt Disney World, where she helps kids and families meet with some of their favorite characters.

Disney is the foundation's largest wish maker – granting a wish every hour of every day! That is exemplified by featured Wish kid Paxton, whose dream to visit Walt Disney World is showcased.

Paxton and his family became the first to visit the newly renovated Wish Lounge – a dedicated quiet space for Make-A-Wish families.