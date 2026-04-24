Wackadoo! More New Bluey Merchandise Coming to Disney Parks and Disney Store

From plush and apparel to park-ready accessories, Bluey and Bingo are expanding their Disney presence

The Heelers are taking over Disney Parks in a whole new way. Following the debut of “Bluey’s Best Day Ever!” at Disneyland Park, even more magic is on the way as an all-new wave of Bluey merchandise prepares to roll out across Disney destinations and online.

What’s Happening:

This latest collection brings Bluey and Bingo into the heart of the Disney Parks experience, blending the playful spirit of the beloved series with park-inspired designs and everyday essentials. Whether guests are visiting the parks or shopping from home, the new lineup is designed to extend the fun far beyond a single day.

At the Disneyland Resort, guests will be the first to discover the new merchandise beginning later this spring.

The collection includes a mix of wearable and collectible items, from booster pin sets and Create-Your-Own headbands to plush characters sporting their own detachable Mickey Mouse ear headbands. Apparel like sweatshirts, socks, T-shirts, and hats will join accessories such as bubble wands, hip packs, backpacks, and tote bags, perfect for a park day.

Many of the designs highlight iconic park imagery, pairing Bluey and Bingo with fireworks, balloons, Mickey-shaped treats, and castle backdrops. The collection ties directly into the growing Bluey presence in the park, especially around Fantasyland, where families can continue to interact with the characters through themed entertainment, games, and treats.

Over on the East Coast, the same collection is set to arrive at Walt Disney World Resort, giving fans nationwide the chance to join in. The merchandise will be available at locations throughout Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park ahead of the debut of “Bluey’s Wild World” at Conservation Station on May 26. The new experience invites guests to step into Bluey’s world through interactive play, music, and movement, making the merchandise a natural extension of the in-park storytelling.

For those not planning a park visit, the collection won’t be out of reach. Select items will also be available online through Disney Store later this summer, offering everything from apparel and drinkware to toys like puzzles, figurine sets, and pullback vehicles. It’s a move that ensures Bluey’s growing Disney presence is accessible no matter where fans are.

As Disney continues to expand the footprint of Bluey across its parks and retail experiences, this merchandise launch signals something bigger than just new products. It’s a full integration of one of today’s most beloved family series into the Disney ecosystem—one that invites fans to play, explore, and take a little piece of that joy home with them.

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