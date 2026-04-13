Bluey "Up Here" Record Store Day 2026 Exclusive Announced Featuring Zoetrope Picture Disc

If you have kids, they're probably into Bluey. And kids who are into Bluey probably already love the music in the show. Now the fourth Bluey soundtrack, entitled Up Here, is getting a Record Store Day 2026 exclusive zoetrope picture disc release, and it's coming very soon. More information below!

What's happening:

Demon Records has announced an exclusive limited-edition version of the Bluey: Up Here soundtrack album for Record Store Day 2026, which will take place this Saturday, April 18 .

. This pressing of the album (the original version of which was released just a few weeks ago on March 27) will feature a zoetrope picture disc depicting Bluey and friends having outer-space adventures.

Up Here is the fourth Bluey soundtrack album to be released, after 2021's Bluey: The Album, 2023's Dance Mode, and 2024's Rug Island.

A list of participating stores is available at the official Record Store Day website.

The track listing for Bluey: Up Here is as follows:

Bluey Theme Tune (Orchestral Version) Sleepytime Puppets Curry Quest Alongside Ice Cream (Waltz of the Flowers) Flatpack Hotel Seesaw Pirates Stumpfest Relax Tradies Space Mt Mumandad We’ll See Bluey Theme Tune (The Sign Version)

What they're saying:

Joff Bush: "This was our most ambitious album to date - so we wanted something extra special - something we’ve wanted to make for a long time. Orchestral music can be so emotionally powerful and to be introducing kids and families to this music is an opportunity I treasure. Hearing the music from episodes like ‘Sleepytime’ and ‘The Sign’ in all its orchestral splendour meant tissues needed to be on hand throughout the mixing process."

"This was our most ambitious album to date - so we wanted something extra special - something we’ve wanted to make for a long time. Orchestral music can be so emotionally powerful and to be introducing kids and families to this music is an opportunity I treasure. Hearing the music from episodes like ‘Sleepytime’ and ‘The Sign’ in all its orchestral splendour meant tissues needed to be on hand throughout the mixing process." "Fittingly, the theme of this album is ‘growing up. ’ Much of this music, like the episodes they derive from, explore what it means when kids start to discover their independence and venture out on their own, whether that’s learning to sleep in their own bed or taking a spaceship to mars. I hope you enjoy Up Here, as the opportunity I had to make this album is thanks to you! Your wonderful support of the music in Bluey has allowed us to take it to new heights."

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