Photos/Video: Bluey Arrives at Disneyland with Fun New Merchandise

With the arrival of Bluey's Best Day Ever! at Disneyland, one can expect to find a whole bunch of new merchandise items to celebrate, and sure enough, they have arrived! Making their debut this weekend is a large amount of Bluey merchandise with a Disneyland flair.

Right off the bat, we're instantly in love with these new character plush that have removable mouse ears. Bluey and her sister, Bingo, are featured wearing the Disney Parks favorites, and we're sure these won't stay on the shelves for too long.

We also get Disneyland branded merchandise featuring the sisterly duo as they chase bubbles, or in the case of this crewneck pullover sweater - making a familiar looking castle out of their blocks.

An adult pullover hoodie features Bandit, the girls' father, in dance mode - as well as the "Disney Parks" branding beneath. Perhaps we'll see this hoodie again when Bluey makes her way to Disney's Animal Kingdom in May?

Bluey and Bingo are also options on the customizable headbands.

Bluey is also featured on a t-shirt with a silhouette of the castle and fireworks, above the Disneyland moniker. A youth hoodie also features Bingo and Bluey and is Disney Parks branded as well.

A pin lanyard can be picked up that comes complete with Bluey pins, and additional youth t-shirts celebrate Bluey with a big print, and in dance mode!

Matching sisterly charm bracelets can get picked up and a special Bluey bubble wand is also available.

And as is the case with any big opening or special event at Disneyland - Pins!

Check out the full showcase of these new items in our video below!

You can also check out some of the new food that is arriving as part of Bluey's Best Day Ever as well. If you'd like to see all the Bluey fun at the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your planning needs.