Photos/Video: Experience Bluey's Best Day Ever at Disneyland Resort

Bluey and her family are on approach to the Happiest Place on Earth, and we were invited to check out the new experience coming to the Happiest Place on Earth as their 70th anniversary celebration continues.

Guests will soon (like, real soon) be able to head to the Fantasyland Theatre to immerse themselves in the world of Bluey, the hit animated show from Australia that was brought to Disney+ in a partnership with Ludo Studio and the BBC. As part of that fun, on March 22, "Bluey's Best Day Ever" comes to life at the Fantasyland Theatre and guests are invited to the Fun Fair at Bluey's school. There, her family, her friends, and you will be able to partake in favorite games and activities, and meet Bluey (along with her sister, Bingo) yourself!

Not just a stage show, this experience brings numerous immersive and fun activities to the classic venue, as well as photo spots and character meet and greets. For more about how unique this experience is, be sure to check out our interviews with the creatives who brought this to life in our video below.

The environment also features favorite moments from the show, so even the most die-hard Bluey fans (this also includes Mom & Dad) will love the detail from big milestones in the series, down to the smallest details. Be on the lookout, you never know when The Grannies might show up!

A live performance takes over the stage at various times, and we were lucky enough to catch a performance which you can check out in full below.

Along with the new experiences at the Fantasyland Theatre, guests can also get their hands on some new Bluey Merchandise and some new Bluey-themed food and drink options.

To see all the Bluey fun at the Disneyland Resort for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!