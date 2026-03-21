Photos/Video: Oh Biscuits! And Potatoes! and Popcorn Buckets! and Sippers! Bluey Food and Beverages Arrive at Disneyland Resort

As the new Bluey experiences arrive at the Disneyland Resort with the new Bluey's Best Day Ever!, we're getting a load of new and delicious food items themed to the hit series.

From new potatoes featuring Pizza toppings (and more traditional Troubador Tavern options), to pretzels shaped like the fan-favorite Magic Asparagus, Bluey's biggest devotees will be pleased with the delicious delectables.

Specialty drinks are also found, including a special Lime Ice Block Drink, and the Mud Cake Cold Brew featuring Joffrey's coffee.

The area around Troubador Tavern (where most of these items can be picked up) is also celebrating all the Bluey fun with special aprons adorned upon the Cast Members, and table settings and decorations to mark the new entertainment offering at the adjacent Fantasyland Theatre.

A special Bluey popcorn bucket will also be available at select locations throughout the park, as well as this sipper with a sculpted version of Bluey herself sitting on the top.

Sure to be a hit, the mini-all beef hot dog complete with miniature bun will be available, and comes with a cutie as well. For more information about all the food, take it from one of the cast members who helped create these culinary specialties in our video below.

These food items can in addition to a whole bunch of new merchandise that can be found at the park as well for the occasion. To see all the new fun for yourself at the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!