"Bluey’s Happy Snap" Video Game Announced for 2026 Release

Ludo Studio and global partners have announced a brand-new interactive experience for fans of the hit Australian series: Bluey’s Happy Snaps.
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Ludo Studio and global partners have announced a brand-new interactive experience for fans of the hit Australian series: Bluey’s Happy Snaps.

What’s Happening:

  • In Bluey's: Happy Snaps, players step into the paws of Bluey and Bingo as they discover Bandit’s old camera and embark on a mission to document their family travels.
  • The game features iconic environments from the show, including the Heeler family home and fan-favorite spots from episodes like Ice Cream and the emotional special The Sign.
  • Use the in-game camera to collect hundreds of stickers and decorations, allowing players to customize their own digital scrapbooks.
  • A second player can join the fun locally, allowing siblings or friends to explore Brisbane together and strike poses for the camera.
  • The title is slated for a 2026 release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam/Epic), and the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.
  • While digital pre-orders are opening soon, physical retail versions will be produced for most major consoles in select markets.

The Architecture of Brisbane in Bluey:

  • The world of Bluey is famously modeled after the Queensland's capital aesthetics.
  • The Heeler house itself is a Queenslander a classic architectural style characterized by high ceilings, large verandahs, and timber frames designed to combat the subtropical heat.
  • In Bluey’s Happy Snaps, the digital recreation of these spaces adheres to the specific stilt house geography seen in the Paddington and Red Hill suburbs of Brisbane.

Bluey is on the Move:

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Daniel Kaplan
Daniel loves theme parks — specifically how the narrative of theme park attractions differs from film or books — and loves debating what constitutes a "good" theme park attraction story.
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