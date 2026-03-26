"Bluey’s Happy Snap" Video Game Announced for 2026 Release
Ludo Studio and global partners have announced a brand-new interactive experience for fans of the hit Australian series: Bluey’s Happy Snaps.
Ludo Studio and global partners have announced a brand-new interactive experience for fans of the hit Australian series: Bluey’s Happy Snaps.
What’s Happening:
- In Bluey's: Happy Snaps, players step into the paws of Bluey and Bingo as they discover Bandit’s old camera and embark on a mission to document their family travels.
- The game features iconic environments from the show, including the Heeler family home and fan-favorite spots from episodes like Ice Cream and the emotional special The Sign.
- Use the in-game camera to collect hundreds of stickers and decorations, allowing players to customize their own digital scrapbooks.
- A second player can join the fun locally, allowing siblings or friends to explore Brisbane together and strike poses for the camera.
- The title is slated for a 2026 release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam/Epic), and the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.
- While digital pre-orders are opening soon, physical retail versions will be produced for most major consoles in select markets.
The Architecture of Brisbane in Bluey:
- The world of Bluey is famously modeled after the Queensland's capital aesthetics.
- The Heeler house itself is a Queenslander a classic architectural style characterized by high ceilings, large verandahs, and timber frames designed to combat the subtropical heat.
- In Bluey’s Happy Snaps, the digital recreation of these spaces adheres to the specific stilt house geography seen in the Paddington and Red Hill suburbs of Brisbane.
Bluey is on the Move:
- Bluey has been making some special appearances at Disney destinations.
- Photos/Video: Bluey Arrives at Disneyland with Fun New Merchandise
- Photos/Video: Experience Bluey's Best Day Ever at Disneyland Resort
- Get a Preview of "Bluey's Best Day Ever!" Before Its Official Debut at Disneyland This Sunday
- “Bluey” On Board: Bluey and Bingo Join Disney Cruise Line’s Who’s Behind the Curtain Show
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now