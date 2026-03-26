"Bluey’s Happy Snap" Video Game Announced for 2026 Release

Ludo Studio and global partners have announced a brand-new interactive experience for fans of the hit Australian series: Bluey’s Happy Snaps.

Ludo Studio and global partners have announced a brand-new interactive experience for fans of the hit Australian series: Bluey’s Happy Snaps.



What’s Happening:

In Bluey's: Happy Snaps, players step into the paws of Bluey and Bingo as they discover Bandit’s old camera and embark on a mission to document their family travels.

The game features iconic environments from the show, including the Heeler family home and fan-favorite spots from episodes like Ice Cream and the emotional special The Sign.

Use the in-game camera to collect hundreds of stickers and decorations, allowing players to customize their own digital scrapbooks.

A second player can join the fun locally, allowing siblings or friends to explore Brisbane together and strike poses for the camera.

The title is slated for a 2026 release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam/Epic), and the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

While digital pre-orders are opening soon, physical retail versions will be produced for most major consoles in select markets.

The Architecture of Brisbane in Bluey:

The world of Bluey is famously modeled after the Queensland's capital aesthetics.

The Heeler house itself is a Queenslander a classic architectural style characterized by high ceilings, large verandahs, and timber frames designed to combat the subtropical heat.

In Bluey’s Happy Snaps, the digital recreation of these spaces adheres to the specific stilt house geography seen in the Paddington and Red Hill suburbs of Brisbane.

Bluey is on the Move: