Get a Preview of "Bluey's Best Day Ever!" Before Its Official Debut at Disneyland This Sunday
Disneyland has shared a first look at the fun activities and performances that will await guests when Bluey's Best Day Ever! debuts this weekend.
Two days ahead of its official debut, Disneyland has shared some first look images and footage from Bluey's Best Day Ever!
What's Happening:
- Disneyland has shared numerous images from the first-ever Bluey experience inside a Disney Park – Bluey's Best Day Ever! – which officially debuts this Sunday, March 22 at the Fantasyland Theatre.
- The Fantasyland Theatre has been reimagined as the grounds of Bluey's school, where guests will find Bluey and her sister Bingo appearing on stage several times throughout the day for two unique rotating shows, joining a troupe of comedic performers and musicians to bring popular games, music and dances from the series to life.
- Chattermax, Unicorse, and a troupe of Grannies will join Bluey and Bingo on stage for extra laughs, playful surprises, and a little bit of delightful chaos. Get ready to be a Keepy Uppy expert when Bluey, Bingo, and the performers toss balloons into the audience.
- You’ll also spot Bluey and Bingo in live musical show moments that seamlessly segue into iconic games. A surprise cavalcade with larger-than-life inflatables of Bluey’s friends – Jack, MacKenzie, Indy, Honey, and Rusty – will weave through the audience.
- The high energy is underscored by new musical arrangements of iconic songs from Bluey, played live by a five-piece band on drums, guitar, trumpet, saxophone, and trombone.
- Guests will also be able to participate in more games and photo ops throughout the theatre, all a part of a fun fair at Bluey’s school.
- Step into the life-sized Gnome Village and Fairy Garden, where you can join interactive adventures and group play.
- Children can experience some of Bluey’s favorite games by racing Barky Boats down an imaginary waterway or hopping on Bluey’s helicopter stump for a pretend ride to wherever your friends need you.
- There will also be plenty of Bluey-themed food and beverage items at Troubadour Tavern and other locations throughout Disneyland, alongside some exclusive new merchandise.
- Be sure to stay tuned to Laughing Place on Sunday as we cover all that Bluey's Best Day Ever! has to offer.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- A Disney+ Throwback Dance Party is coming to Downtown Disney this spring, featuring plenty of Disney Channel hits.
- The latest Disney Parks Little Golden Book will let the youngest readers, and readers young-at-heart, hop aboard Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.
- Chef Andrew Sutton, who has led Disneyland’s most premium dining offerings for over two decades, has left Disney.
- Magic Key holders will be able to take home a Soarin' Over California attraction poster next month – serving as the prize to the new Road Trip scavenger hunt.
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