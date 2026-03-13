New Dishes Inspired by Bluey Coming to Disneyland for Her "Best Day Ever!"

If you've ever wanted to eat an asparagus-shaped pretzel, then you're in luck!

When Bluey's Best Day Ever! launches at Disneyland next Sunday, it will bring with it some new Bluey-themed food and beverage offerings to a few select locations.

What's Happening:

Disneyland is getting ready to welcome Bluey to the Fantasyland Theatre, with the arrival of Bluey's Best Day Ever! on Sunday, March 22.

Famous items from the highly popular series will be brought to real life for kids, and the young at heart, to eat at Troubadour Tavern and some other select Disneyland dining locations.

From the Magic “Asparagus” Pretzel to the Poffertjes! Poffertjes! , there’s something for the entire family to enjoy.

Magic “Asparagus” Pretzel Poffertjes! Poffertjes! There will also be a new souvenir sipper featuring Bluey herself.

Check out all the details below.

Troubadour Tavern

(Available starting March 22; mobile order available)

Enjoy these delicious bites inspired by various episodes of the beloved show!

Pizza Girls Baked Potato: Pepperoni, sausage, bacon bits, marinara, mozzarella, alfredo sauce, and parmesan herb topper (New)

The Troubadour Baked Potato: Butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, and green onions

Mini All-Beef Hot Dog served with a Cuties Mandarin Orange, applesauce, and a choice of small DASANI Water or lowfat milk (Kids meal) (New)

Poffertjes! Poffertjes!: Mini Dutch pancakes topped with buttered condensed milk and powdered sugar (New)

Magic “Asparagus” Pretzel: Pretzel rod coated in white chocolate (New)

Pavlova Parfait: Meringue bites, vanilla yogurt mousse, berry compote, vanilla cake, fresh berries, and candied kiwi (New)

Watermelon Ice Block (New)

Mud Cake Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Coffee French Roast Cold Brew with a malted milk topper, fudge brownie bits, and sprinkles (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Lime Ice Block Drink: Pineapple limeade with coconut milk and watermelon ice block (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Bluey Sipper : Includes choice of fountain beverage (Limit two per person, per transaction; available while supplies last) (New)

Plaza Inn

(Available starting March 22)

Stumpfest Cake: Chocolate roulade with white chocolate mousse and ganache (New)

Select Popcorn Carts

(Available starting March 22, available while supplies last)

Locations: Popcorn near Fantasyland Theatre, at small world Promenade, near Central Plaza, and near City Hall

Bluey Bucket: Includes popcorn at time of purchase (Limit ten per person, per transaction)

Find out more about what Bluey is planning for her "Best Day Ever!" at Disneyland!

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