Anaheim Police Descend Upon Disneyland Resort in Swatting Incident, No Real Emergency

Disneyland was the victim of what appears to be a Swatting call, prompting a large police presence at the parks for no real reason as someone appears to have called in a false emergency.

What's Happening:

A large amount of police officers descended upon the Disneyland Resort on the evening of Wednesday, March 11, after receiving calls of a mass shooting at the iconic destination.

While details are limited and specifics are unclear, KTLA was told by Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Matt Sutter that he believed the incident was a "swatting."

A swatting is a dangerous and illegal prank that involves calling in a false report of a serious emergency like an active shooter or a bomb threat, usually via 911, that will trigger a heavily armed SWAT team response to a target's address.

In most cases, a "swatting" typically targets a home address, a business, or a school as a form of harassment used to create fear, intimidate, and in (sadly) a lot of cases - provoke a response on streaming video platforms.

The Swatting of the Disneyland Resort is a far cry from where this hoax grew to fame - targeting online video game streamers and other public personas who would be embarrassed on camera when the event occurred.

In the case of Disneyland, Sutter said the police showed up and cleared out the scene out of an abundance of caution, but despite reports of a mass shooting and the large law enforcement presence, the park was not evacuated.

The event occurred mere hours after a lockdown was called at a mall in nearby Los Angeles County, where a person claimed to be armed and making specific threats against a patron inside the mall. The police did not confirm the target of the threats, however, two well known social media personalities were livestreaming from a shoe store that officers showed up in in tactical gear.

As for the Disneyland situation, no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made as of press time in connection with the event.

The Evolution of a Dangerous Prank