Disney Legend Josh Gad Takes Over Fantasyland Favorite in Latest of Similar Takeover Vids

So many people are always on the lookout for Johnny Depp when they visit Disneyland, but statistically they're more likely to stumble on Disney Legend Josh Gad as he takes over yet another attraction in a new video from Disney Parks.

What's Happening:

Remember in Frozen 2, when the lovable snowman Olaf did a short bit recapping the events of the first movie? Remember how that one moment launched its own series on Disney+ to beat that bit into submission with Olaf Presents?

Do you remember when Josh Gad (voice of Olaf), upon receiving the Disney Legends award back in 2022 referenced that he got rejected by Walt Disney World casting in an attempt to be a Jungle Cruise skipper - later taking the helm of the attraction and doing what he set out to those many years ago?

Well, now after not only the Jungle Cruise but many other Disney Parks attractions, the Disney Legend is once again stepping into the costume of cast members at the park - this time taking over the vessel aboard Disneyland's Storybook Land Canal Boats.

But first, he has to be barker - standing outside the entrance of the famed Fantasyland attraction and beckon people to come enjoy the experience. However, as more people recognize who he is, he convinces a group to allow him to join them on board, sneaking into a boat and taking over the spiel.

Of course, he doesn't know the attraction's script, so we get to see him make it up as he goes in a wild (and arguably unhinged) version of the slow moving journey through a land of miniatures.

He might also spoil the ending of another Disneyland favorite that sits just a few feet away from Storybook Land.

If you've never experienced this classic, don't expect the same on your visit, but you can check out Gad's version below.

As he references in the beginning of the video, this is only the latest attraction that he has taken over. Previously, Josh has taken over: Jungle Cruise The Haunted Mansion Kilimanjaro Safaris Disneyland Railroad

Recently, Storybook Land Canal Boats at Disneyland received a bit of an upgrade with the addition of a new scene from the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Tangled, which features Rapunzel's tower.

